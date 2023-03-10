Trial of former High Point police officer, 5 Oath Keepers accused in January 6 insurrection nears jury
By Steve Doyle,
3 days ago
WASHINGTON, D.C. (WGHP) – The fate of former High Point police officer Laura Steele and five others charged with insurrection at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, is getting closer to a jury’s decision.
The defense and the prosecution in rebuttal rested their cases on Thursday, and closing arguments are being delivered today to a jury of 12 and now one alternate in U.S. District Court.
Judge Ahmit P. Meta replaced one member of the jury with an alternate during court on Thursday, but court summaries did not include a reason for that change. Reasons could include a motion brought by one of the arguing attorneys, misconduct, illness or personal considerations involving the juror.
Steele, a Thomasville resident and a member of the right-wing militia group the Oath Keepers, is one of the Piedmont Triad’s most prominent defendants among the 27 from North Carolina who have been accused of or sentenced for participating in a violent effort to overturn the 2020 presidential election based on former President Donald Trump’s lies about fraud.
Steele faces six counts listed in an eighth superseding indictment filed in June against a group of eight who are alleged to have assisted Elmer Stewart Rhodes III, the founder and leader of the Oath Keepers , in planning to disrupt that lawful transfer of power in Washington.
Rhodes and Kelly Meggs in November were found guilty of seditious conspiracy in helping to organize supporters of Trump to overturn the lawful election of President Joe Biden. Three other defendants were found guilty of related felony charges.
Steele is being tried with Sandra Ruth Parker, Bennie Alvin Parker, Connie Meggs, William Isaacs and Michael L. Greene, all of whom allegedly participated in carrying out Rhodes’ plans. All defendants remain free on bond during the trial.
Another defendant from North Carolina, Jeremy Bertino, 43, of Belmont, implicated Tarrio during recent testimony, saying “the extremist group acted as the ‘tip of the spear’ that day and led a mob by example by being among the first to confront police, topple barricades and break into the building,” The Washington Post reported .
“We influenced people, the normies, enough to stand up for themselves to take back their country and take back their freedom,” Bertino testified.
Steele is named in seven of nine counts in a 35-page indictment against the group. Those charges describe how Rhodes and certain regional leaders recruited members, including Steele, to travel to Washington. They are alleged to have worn paramilitary clothing and Oath Keepers identification as they overpowered guards and invaded the Capitol through the doors to the rotunda, court documents say.
