Nashville Predators to Host Ford Military Salute Week March 12-18

Photo by Nashville Predators

Nashville, Tenn. (March 10, 2023) – The Nashville Predators organization, in partnership with Ford, Middle Tennessee State University and Fort Campbell military base, will host the Ford Military Salute week beginning on Sunday, March 12 to celebrate military families. The annual weeklong initiative will feature military elements activated on the plaza, concourse and throughout the in-game presentation each night during the three Military Appreciation Games on March 14, 16 and 18.

Prior to all three games, fans can interact with each branch of the U.S. Military on the Bridgestone Arena Plaza. From viewing military vehicles and participating in fitness challenges to enjoying music from a live DJ, there will be plenty of activities for fans of all ages. The first Preds Plaza Party presented by Dr Pepper will take place before the game on March 18, where there will be new activations and plaza giveaways for fans.

The Preds will host a pregame reception on March 14 and March 16 for military members and their families, along with a post-game meet and greet with Preds players following both games. Additionally, Veterans from the Preds staff will line the band stage during the game on March 16 to participate as rally towel wavers.

The Preds will also host four swear-in ceremonies over the course of the week for a handful of citizens currently enlisting in the service. On Tuesday, March 14, the pre-game reception will feature swear-in ceremonies for the Army and Air Force. On Thursday, March 16, swear-in ceremonies for the Navy and Marines will take place on the Plaza for fans to watch.

During pregame warmups on March 14, players will wear specialized military jerseys that will be up for auction to benefit a variety of Military-focused organizations in the Middle Tennessee area. To bid, fans can text PREDS to 76278. The Nashville Predators Foundation empowered by SmileDirectClub will also have Military Mystery Pucks and Military Mystery Mini Sticks for purchase at the Preds Foundation table outside section 106/107. For a $25 donation, fans can purchase a puck or mini stick autographed by a Predators player.

In March 2020, the Nashville Predators launched Ford Military Salute Week by announcing their partnership with Middle Tennessee State University and the Charlie and Hazel Daniels Veterans and Military Family Center. Through this partnership, the Predators and the Daniels Center at MTSU came together to support the local population of military-connected students who struggle financially to reach their higher education and career goals.

Throughout the year, the Nashville Predators also offer a variety of military-specific ticket and support programs. All men and women that serve in the armed services or as first responders will receive 20% off the box office price on single-game tickets when verified by GovX.