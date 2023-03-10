Open in App
Kansas City, MO
See more from this location?
The Associated Press

Longtime Chiefs wide receiver Otis Taylor dies at age 80

3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3iWHnK_0lEd6rTJ00

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Otis Taylor, the longtime Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver who along with quarterback Len Dawson formed one of the NFL’s dynamic duos, died Thursday after more than a decade of health problems. He was 80.

Taylor’s family, who had been caring for him as he dealt with Parkinson’s disease and dementia, confirmed that he had passed away a mere seven months after Dawson, his close friend and teammate.

Taylor spent all 10-plus years of his career in Kansas City, where he was a fourth-round pick out of Prairie View A&M in the 1965 AFL draft. He went on to have two 1,000-yard seasons during an era in which the passing game was still evolving, and he finished his career with 7,306 yards and 57 touchdown catches.

“Otis made my job easy,” Dawson once said. “If you got the pass to Otis, you knew he’d catch it.”

Taylor is perhaps best remembered for the 46-yard touchdown pass in the 1970 Super Bowl that clinched the Chiefs’ victory over the Vikings. He was part of two AFL championship teams, was voted to the Pro Bowl after the AFL-NFL merger in 1971 and 1972 and was inducted into the Chiefs’ ring of honor in 1982.

Yet for all the plaudits during his playing days, Taylor continually came up short of enshrinement in the Pro Football Hall of Fame. He was a senior finalist this past year but failed to make it through to the final round of voting.

Taylor was diagnosed with Parkinson’s and associated dementia in 1990, and in 2012, his family filed a lawsuit against the NFL claiming it was legally responsible for health issues he experienced beginning with seizures in 1969.

Bedridden and largely unable to talk in recent years, the lawsuit sought financial help for his care, overseen for more than a decade by his sister, Odell, a licensed vocational nurse, along with his wife Regina and son, Otis Taylor III.

After his playing days and before his health problems, Taylor spent 11 years as a scout for the Chiefs.

He found himself at the center of another controversy in 1987, when NFL players had gone on strike. Taylor was arriving to Arrowhead Stadium for work when Jack Del Rio, who had just been traded to the team, mistook him for a replacement player and attacked him. Taylor pressed charges against Del Rio, now the defensive coordinator of the Washington Commanders, and the two settled out of court.

“My family and I would like to extend our heartfelt condolences to Otis’ wife Regina, his sister Odell and the entire Taylor family as we mourn his passing,” Chiefs chairman Clark Hunt said in a statement. “He was one of the most dynamic receivers of his era, and he helped revolutionize the position. Off the field, he was kind and dedicated to his community. Our thoughts and prayers are with his family. Otis’ legacy will live forever.”

___

AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Kansas City, MO newsLocal Kansas City, MO
Kansas City Chiefs could trade for top NFL left tackle Laremy Tunsil
Kansas City, MO1 day ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
AP sources: Falcons to sign Jessie Bates, get Jonnu Smith
Atlanta, GA1 hour ago
Agent: Lions agree to $33M, 3-year deal with CB Cam Sutton
Detroit, MI1 hour ago
AP source: Buccaneers agree to re-sign Jamel Dean
Tampa, FL1 hour ago
Kate Hudson corrected a red-carpet reporter at the Oscars after they mistakenly said she previously won an award
Los Angeles, CA8 hours ago
Larry Hughes recalls when a women let Michael Jordan hold her 12-month old baby with a lit cigar - 'She forced her kid into MJ’s hands'
Washington, DC1 day ago
AP sources: Broncos to sign McGlinchey, Powers, Stidham
Denver, CO3 hours ago
AP source: Panthers land S Vonn Bell, DT Shy Tuttle
Charlotte, NC3 hours ago
Classes 6A-2A Crowns State Champions in Basketball
Del City, OK1 day ago
Hagan takes Tony Stewart to winner’s circle in NHRA opener
Gainesville, FL1 day ago
AP sources: Bears get lift at LB, add Edmunds, Edwards
Chicago, IL56 minutes ago
McConnell released from hospital, headed to inpatient rehab
Washington, DC2 hours ago
Suspect caught in shooting that left 1 officer dead, 1 hurt
Hermann, MO4 hours ago
UCLA vs. Arizona basketball: Mick Cronin questions officiating in Pac-12 Tournament Championship Game loss
Los Angeles, CA1 day ago
Nicaragua pitcher signs with MLB's Tigers after 1 WBC inning
Detroit, MI1 hour ago
NBA fines Celtics' Smart $25K for skirmish with Hawks' Young
Boston, MA1 hour ago
Returning Texas teams, first-timers make up First Four field
Dayton, OH15 minutes ago
Mississippi man's death prompts calls for federal probe
Laurel, MS25 minutes ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy