Open in App
Kansas City, MO
See more from this location?
The Associated Press

Chiefs may look at left tackle, defensive end in free agency

3 days ago

KANSAS CITY CHIEFS (17-3)

UNRESTRICTED FREE AGENTS: WRs JuJu Smith-Schuster, DE Frank Clark, WR Mecole Hardman, WR Justin Watson, DE Carlos Dunlap, TE Blake Bell, RT Andrew Wylie, FS Deon Bush, RB Ronald Jones II, FS Juan Thornhill, RB Jerick McKinnon, OG Nick Allegretti, FB Michael Burton, DT Derrick Nnadi, DT Khalen Saunders.

RESTRICTED FREE AGENTS: DE Tershawn Wharton, OT Prince Tega Wanogho, TE Jody Fortson, P Tommy Townsend, QB Shane Buechele.

NEEDS: The Chiefs declined to use the franchise tag for a second year on Brown and cut Clark to save salary cap space, creating big holes on each side of the ball. The Chiefs also need to address wide receiver, though there is mutual interest in Smith-Schuster returning after an excellent first season in Kansas City. They could also use some help at safety, where Thornhill provided a solid complement to Justin Reid in the back of the defense. The Chiefs will have plenty of draft picks, but look for them to fill at least a couple of their most glaring holes in free agency.

AVAILABLE SALARY CAP SPACE (approximately): $17 million.

___

AP NFL coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Broncos Sign Intriguing QB To Compete With Russell Wilson
Denver, CO9 hours ago
Eric Kendricks says he's agreed to terms with Chargers
Los Angeles, CA50 minutes ago
AP sources: Falcons to sign Jessie Bates, get Jonnu Smith
Atlanta, GA4 hours ago
AP source: Steelers agree on a deal with Patrick Peterson
Pittsburgh, PA4 hours ago
AP source: Seahawks reach deal with DL Dre'Mont Jones
Seattle, WA25 minutes ago
AP source: Texans, Case Keenum agree on 2-year deal
Houston, TX3 hours ago
AP source: Titans, Andre Dillard agree to 3-year deal
Nashville, TN2 hours ago
Sheriff: Missing Texas girl found locked in NC outbuilding
Lexington, NC3 hours ago
Agent: Lions agree to $33M, 3-year deal with CB Cam Sutton
Detroit, MI6 hours ago
Wiseman’s double-double helps Pistons end 11-game skid
Detroit, MI37 minutes ago
Haley wants entitlement program changes for younger people
Myrtle Beach, SC1 hour ago
Hagan takes Tony Stewart to winner’s circle in NHRA opener
Gainesville, FL1 day ago
Fritz, Wawrinka, Garcia win; Badosa out at Indian Wells
Indian Wells, CA1 hour ago
Suspect caught in shooting that left 1 officer dead, 1 hurt
Hermann, MO6 hours ago
AP source: Jimmy Garoppolo, Raiders agree to 3-year deal
Las Vegas, NV6 hours ago
Kansas coach Bill Self out of hospital after heart procedure
Lawrence, KS1 day ago
Lawyer: Over $6M verdict a powerful anti-hazing message
Baton Rouge, LA2 hours ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy