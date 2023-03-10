Twin Cities Business Honors Cherne Industries with Manufacturing Excellence Award

SHAKOPEE, Minn.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Mar 10, 2023--

Twin Cities Business (TCB) magazine today honored Cherne Industries with a 2023 Manufacturing Excellence Award for growth and innovation. Part of the Oatey Co. family of companies, Cherne Industries is the industry-leading manufacturer of test plugs and testing equipment for residential, commercial, industrial and municipal piping systems.

The TCB Manufacturing Excellence Awards recognize excellence in manufacturing related to product design and engineering, manufacturing processes, business operations, human capital, logistics and supply-chain management, local manufacturing, and/or product or niche uniqueness.

“The six companies TCB is recognizing with the 2023 Manufacturing Excellence Awards demonstrate why Minnesota’s manufacturing sector remains vibrant, nimble, and innovative,” writes Contributing Correspondent Gene Rebeck.

“Our editorial team was extremely impressed with Cherne’s growth and advances,” says Allison Kaplan, Editor-in-Chief of Twin Cities Business.

In March 2021, Cherne completed an historic move of its headquarters and manufacturing operations — its first in more than 60 years — to a newly constructed, 130,000-square-foot facility located in Shakopee, MN, situated 25 miles southwest of downtown Minneapolis. The manufacturing portion of the new, state-of-the-art headquarters was built to Cherne’s exacting specifications by the OPUS Group, as management sought to more fully integrate all its operations under one roof.

The new facility features best-in-class robotic and automation manufacturing technology that ensures state-of-the-art safety, durability, and performance. The facility also includes an R & D laboratory for product testing, extensive customer training facilities, and an in-house machine shop.

“We are very proud to be recognized by Twin Cities Business for Cherne’s innovation and growth in the local manufacturing community,” says Steve Carlson, Manager Manufacturing Operations, Cherne Industries. “This recognition demonstrates the enduring strength of the Cherne brand, our commitment to quality and the incredible work our talented associates do each and every day.”

Cherne is featured in the 2023 February/March issue of Twin Cities Business and was honored at the Manufacturing Excellence Awards event on March 9 in Minneapolis.

ABOUT CHERNE INDUSTRIES

Part of the Oatey Co. family of brands, Cherne Industries (Cherne ® ) is the industry-leading manufacturer of test plugs and testing equipment for residential, commercial, industrial and municipal piping systems. Based out of its state-of-the-art headquarters in Shakopee, Minn., Cherne’s products are manufactured with an unwavering commitment to safety and quality.

Available via Oatey Co.’s distribution network throughout North America and through partner distribution on every continent, Cherne products are relied upon by residential and commercial contractors, as well as industrial and municipal engineers, worldwide.

For more information, visit www.CherneInd.com, call 1-800-843-7584 or follow Cherne on LinkedIn.

ABOUT OATEY CO.

Since 1916, Oatey has provided reliable, high-quality products for the residential and commercial plumbing industries, with a commitment to delivering quality, building trust and improving lives. Today, Oatey operates a comprehensive manufacturing and distribution network to supply thousands of products for professional builders, contractors, engineers and do-it-yourself consumers around the world.

Oatey is based in Cleveland, Ohio, and has locations in the United States, Canada, Mexico and China. For more information, visit www.oatey.com, call (800) 321-9532 or follow Oatey on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn or Instagram.

