DL Dimitry Nicolas Impressed With Florida’s Full-Scope Approach

Miami native looking to get back to Gainesville this spring

WINTER GARDEN, Fla. -- An offseason verbal commitment is likely coming for Dimitry Nicolas . The Miami (Fla.) Norland defensive lineman, who has more than a dozen college programs after him, has been busy on the visit front in order to prepare for the decision.

In January, his travels included a stop in Gainesville for a fresh look at campus and of course time with multiple Gators defensive line coaches, on-field assistant Sean Spencer and analyst Kali James.

"Coach James, Coach Spencer over there, we talk here and there," Nicolas said. "They want me back up there for an unofficial visit to see spring practices."

The football angle is still to be explored for UF, something a spring practice trip could help solve, but the overall feel for the university is something already positive in Nicolas' mind.

"I like the aspect outside of football there," he said. "They feel they can help build a future for you outside of football and stuff like that. They were big on that the last time I was up there, for a junior day.

"God forbid, if an accident or something happens, what could happen for my career?"

UF's full-scale approach is unique among the options he has. Nicolas admitted only Pitt, at this time, is in contact with him more than Florida as Georgia, Miami, Auburn and others jockey for positioning.

Nicolas says the list is likely to be trimmed ahead of official visits in the summer, though no trips are currently set. It may lead to an August verbal commitment, he indicated.

The 6-foot-4, 295-pound prospect acknowledges how up-and-down the recruiting process is, even having been in the middle of it since his sophomore season at Monsignor Pace High School.

"It's like a mountain to me, sometimes it's smooth and sometimes you don't know where to go with it," he said with a smile on Sunday after the Under Armour Next All-America camp near Orlando.

Nicolas checks in as a blue-chip recruit via On3 while he ranks three-stars at 247Sports. He compiled 33 tackles, eight sacks and 15 tackles for loss as a junior in 2022.

