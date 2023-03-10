Your Mom’s Donuts is back — how to get your fix of the famous square doughnuts

It was a sad day in Charlotte when Your Mom’s Donuts owner Courtney Ahern announced that both Charlotte-area locations of the doughnut shop would be closing for good in February.

But the news has come full circle — er, full square? — with a new announcement: Your Mom’s Donuts will reopen under new ownership. Dustin and Colleen Wanemacher are taking over the beloved doughnut shop. “We’re so excited to continue the legacy of Your Mom’s Donuts,” the owners told CharlotteFive on Friday.

The Wanemachers are former customers themselves. “Our YMD experience began at the Davidson Farmer’s Market where we’d see Courtney and her crew on Saturday mornings after our daughter’s ballet class,” they shared in an Instagram post . “We couldn’t get enough of these big square donuts, along with the rest of the market.”

STARTING NOW: Run, don’t walk — you can pick up the famous square doughnuts (to-go only, for now) at the Matthews location. On the current menu: Milk chocolate, dark chocolate, plain glaze, maple, cinnamon sugar and vanilla bean donuts.

NEXT UP:

Online ordering set up again.

The Matthews dining room will be renovated and reopened.

Park Road Shopping Center’s location will reopen.

Your Mom’s Donuts will return to the Davidson Farmer’s Market.

Dustin and Colleen Wanemacher are the new owners of Your Mom’s Donuts. Courtesy of Dustin and Colleen Wanemacher

Location: 11025 Monroe Rd, Matthews, NC 28105

Instagram: @yourmoms_donuts

Editor’s note: Your Mom’s Donuts is now open for takeout at the Matthews location at 11025 Monroe Rd, Matthews, NC. An earlier version had an incorrect location.