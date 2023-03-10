Open in App
Lakers News: Can Los Angeles Beat The Odds And Win At Home Against Raptors?

By Alex Kirschenbaum,

3 days ago

LA's five-game home stand continues.

For the fourth consecutive game, the oddsmakers in Vegas continue to be skeptical that your depleted Los Angeles Lakers can get the job done at home against the visiting Toronto Raptors.

LA has, improbably, gone 2-1 thus far during its latest home stand, and is currently riding a two-game win streak against nominally better clubs like the Golden State Warriors (who are terrible on the road and were missing Andrew Wiggins) and the league's new irritants, the Memphis Grizzlies (who were without starters Ja Morant and Steven Adams).

Here are some interesting odds and lines via The Action Network .

The Game Spread

The Lakers are two-point underdogs tonight against the Raptors. Considering how solid the Lakers have been of late, especially at home, I'm a bit surprised that Vegas isn't a bit more bullish on LA's prospects. LA should have enough offensive firepower to overcome Toronto's aggressive defense. Take LA to cover and win.

Anthony Davis' Total Points

The anticipated over/under for LA's starting center is 28.5 points. Pascal Siakam and Jakob Poeltl will be keyed in on AD duty from the jump. I am skeptical he can hit this number. Take the under.

Anthony Davis' Total Rebounds

This is a tough one. Davis is anticipated to notch 13.5 rebounds tonight against Toronto. He did grab 22 on Tuesday against a shorthanded Grizzlies frontcourt, though he is averaging "just" 12.5 on the season. Take the over.

