Dallas, TX
Cowboys Country

Cowboys BREAKING: Dak & Zach Move Contracts - $30M New Cap Room

By Mike Fisher,

3 days ago

In Dallas’ case? These two Cowboys moves with Dak Prescott and Zack Martin mean a newly created $30 million of room.

FRISCO - The Dallas Cowboys have used a pair of tools involving two high-priced stars to gain room in order to be cap-compliant by next week’s start of the NFL business year.

The Cowboys have “flipped the switch” that is built in to the contracts of quarterback Dak Prescott and guard Zack Martin. In technical terms, this is called an “automatic conversion” … which means there is no “sacrifice” on the part of the player snd no “negotiations,” either - simply a bookkeeping tool that converts salary from base to bonus.

And in Dallas’ case? These two moves mean a newly created $30 million of room. … that should put the Cowboys about $15 mil under the limit.

The Cowboys’ restructuring of the contracts of Prescott and Martin pushes Dallas under the salary cap of $224.8 million.

The Cowboys as expected turned about $29 million of Prescott’s 2023 salary into bonus and $12 million of Martin’s salary into bonus to create the new room.

It does push cap room into future years (one guesstimate suggests $10 million annually in 2024, 2025 and 2026) but that is made more palatable by the fact that Prescott and Martin are likely to remain on the roster for those future seasons.

