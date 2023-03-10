Open in App
All49ers

Brock Purdy has Success UCL Repair Surgery on his Elbow

By Grant Cohn,

3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1iVugz_0lEd6H8V00

Good news for the 49ers.

Brock Purdy reportedly underwent successful UCL repair surgery this morning, according to the NFL Network . It was not a full reconstruction of the UCL, which would have ended Purdy's season. Instead, it was a repair, which means the UCL was preserved with an internal brace, which means Purdy should be able to begin throwing in three months, and should be able to start Week 1 of the regular season, assuming his rehab goes as quickly as possible.

Of course, there's no guarantee that Purdy's rehab will go flawlessly. And there's no guarantee of what his arm will be like when he finally returns. Will he have as much arm strength as before he injured his elbow? Probably not. So just how much arm strength will he have left?

And will he really be the 49ers' best option to start Week 1 if he misses the entire offseason? This is a young quarterback with only eight career starts. Is he good enough to roll off the couch and start Week 1? Is he that much better than Trey Lance, who has four career starts and presumably will take 100 percent of the quarterback snaps with the 49ers' first-team offense during OTAs, minicamp, training camp and preseason?

The 49ers need a Plan B just in case Purdy's recovery doesn't go 100-percent as planned. We'll see this week if they still plan to sign a quarterback. And we'll see what their plan is for Lance's future, if they have one.

