7 Spring Break Staycation Ideas in Nashville

photo by Aniti Siri

We may not have the sand and the sea in Music City but we have everything else you need for a perfect spring break staycation. Bonus: Save a little moo-la.

Here’s the deal. Nashville is jam-packed with family fun but life just gets busy and locals get stuck in their daily routines of school, work, eat, sleep, repeat. So – here are 7 reasons to be a tourist in your own city this spring break.

1Cheekwood

There’s no place more beautiful than Cheekwood in the spring as more than 250,000 tulips, daffodils, and spring-blooming bulbs spill from Cheekwood’s gardens, creating a colorful, showstopping experience you won’t forget. Magnolias, redbuds, and dogwoods are also in on the act as warmer weather and longer days arrive in Nashville.

2Grand Ole Opry

If you live in Nashville and haven’t been to the Grand Ole Opry, drop everything, buy tickets, and go. There’s nothing more Nashville and the line-up is always mind-blowing! You can even do a backstage tour catching a glimpse of behind-the-scenes.

3Tennessee State Museum

The Tennessee State Museum moved into its new location a few years ago. It’s free and open to the public six days a week. You can experience Tennessee history, art, and culture from the state’s natural history beginnings through the present day.

4Radnor Lake

Radnor Lake is a total gem. An oasis just minutes from the hustle and bustle of Green Hills. The park is day-use only and the 7.75-miles of trail are strictly used for hiking, photography, and wildlife observation. Pets, jogging, and bicycles are only allowed on the Otter Creek Road trail. The Lake Trail is accessible to people with all-terrain wheelchairs.

5Country Music Hall of Fame

The Country Music Hall of Fame® and Museum collects, preserves, and interprets country music and its history for the education and entertainment of diverse audiences. On exhibit now is American Currents featuring artists like Miranda Lambert, Luke Combs, Hardy, Cody Johnson, Wynonna Judd and more.

Students can request at the Box Office a free activity pack full of cool keepsakes and gallery activities for their journey through the museum.

6Spring Activities at Opryland Hotel

Gaylord Opryland Resort is hosting its annual Once Upon A Spring event, now through May 14, 2023. An itinerary full of both weekend and weekday activities are in store for guests including a brand-new crafting clubhouse and interactive show for kids, spring-themed boat rides, an Easter Bunny meet and greet, and much more, find details here.

7Nashville Zoo

This spring, the Nashville Zoo will require timed entry to the popular attraction due to the construction of a new parking garage. DinoTrek opens on March 10, bringing life-sized animatronic dinosaurs to life. Don’t miss the carousel and the wilderness train.