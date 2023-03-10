Open in App
West Virginia State
WTRF- 7News

West Virginia Senator removed from session after outburst

By APJohn Lynch,

3 days ago

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — The West Virginia Senate on Friday removed a lawmaker who had interrupted the chamber president’s explanation of legislation.

Republican President Craig Blair ordered the sergeant at arms to remove Randolph County GOP Sen. Robert Karnes.

Blair was explaining a bill when Karnes demanded that it be read a third time. Blair told Karnes that his question did not pertain to the bill in question and that he was out of order.

After more outbursts on other legislation from Karnes, who repeatedly said, “Mr. President, I demand that the bill be read,” several senators went to the podium to meet with Blair.

The Senate then went into a brief recess. Upon returning, a motion was made to remove Karnes and Blair concurred. Karnes then got up and quietly exited the chamber.

