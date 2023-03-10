Lady Macks defeat Albany to advance to state championship game

After close losses two years in a row in the state semifinal game, the McDonell Lady Macks are moving on to the state championship game this season.

The Lady Macks defeated the Albany Comets 59-20 in their semifinal matchup on Friday morning at the Resch Center in Green Bay and will take on Blair-Taylor in the Division 5 championship game on Saturday at 11:05 a.m.

McDonell was able to pressure the Comets defensively from the beginning, holding them to 17% shooting from the floor in the game. Paired with a balanced attack on offense, the Lady Macks took a huge lead early and never looked back.

McDonell started game on 6-0 run by forcing a few early turnovers and converting them into easy baskets on the other end. Albany’s Alana Durtschi made two free throws for their first points to make it 6-2 with 13 minutes left in the first half.

As the first half wore on, the Lady Macks continued to pressure Albany’s top playmakers defensively to create easy looks on offense. McDonell junior Izzy Hartman got a steal and took it to the hoop, making it 10-2 Lady Macks with just over 12 minutes left in the first half.

A minute later, sophomore Schmidgall got a steal-turned-layup of her own, followed by a steal and fastbreak bucket by Dorn. The Lady Macks led 17-4.

A couple minutes later, Hughes hit a deep three to make it 24-6 McDonell. It was a 14-2 run for the Lady Macks, led by creating turnovers on defense.

After a three-pointer by junior Maddie Geissler, the Lady Macks extended their lead to 29-8 with five minutes left in the first half.

Albany was never able to get any offense going in the first half due to the pressure from the McDonell defense. McDonell also scored with ease on offense for much of the half by making the most of their opportunities in the paint.

McDonell led 35-11 at halftime after scoring 12 points off turnovers and shooting 53% from the floor.

Dorn led the Macks with nine points at the half, while Hartman and Schmidgall had eight points apiece.

The Comets made their first basket of the second half with a three-pointer with 11:22 remaining in the game. It ended a 14-0 run to begin the second half for McDonell.

Albany was a strong outside shooting team all season, but couldn’t seem to get any shots to fall in this game.

Midway through the second half, McDonell led 51-14.

In the second half, the Comets shot just 3-23 from the floor as they attempted to try to get back in the game. They had no answer for the pressure from the Lady Macks.

In the end, it was a 59-20 blowout win for the Lady Macks to send them to the championship game.

Dorn led the Lady Macks with 16 points in the game, as she used her size advantage to score with ease in the low post. Harman had 10, Emily Cooper had nine, Schmidgall had eight and Hughes had seven points.

The Lady Macks shot 51.9% from the floor in the game and scored 44 of their 59 points in the paint.

They set the tone early on defense and never let Albany get in a rhythm. The Comets shot 17% from the floor in the game, as shots just wouldn’t fall for them from the beginning.

The Macks forced 19 turnovers in the game and scored 18 points on the fastbreak.

In McDonell’s postgame press conference, Hughes—senior captain for McDonell—praised less-experienced teammates Hartman and Schmidgall for their performances in the game, especially on defense.

“It comes down to the players themselves and if they actually want to work hard and those two really, really do,” Hughes said.

Junior captain Emily Cooper said they knew before the game they’d need everyone to step up on both sides of the floor.

“Before the game we talked about how everyone is going to have to step up and Izzy and Sophie both stepped up in this game with their defense and their offense,” Cooper said.

Head coach Don Cooper said they executed their gameplan, which was to take Albany’s main scorers out of the game with pressure, which allowed them to dictate the tempo from the beginning. The state championship experience of the Lady Macks won out over the inexperienced Comets in this game.

“We wanted to dictate the type of speed that we play at and make them feel very uncomfortable being on the floor (at state) for the first time,” Cooper said.