Apache Junction, AZ
Daily Independent

$2.7M Tomahawk Road project approved in Apache Junction

3 days ago

A $2.7 million Tomahawk Road widening project in Apache Junction has been approved to install bicycle lanes, sidewalks, streetlights and drainage improvements from Southern Avenue to the U.S. Highway 60 Superstition Freeway.

The City Council on March 7 voted unanimously to enter into an intergovernmental agreement with Arizona Department of Transportation for the city’s widening improvement project. It includes $729,995 from the city and $2,001,569 in federal funds for a total project cost of $2,731.564.

ADOT will manage the 18- to 24-month design, which is to begin in winter 2023; and the construction, which is anticipated to begin in 2025, Project Engineer Raquel Schatz said at the council meeting.

A storm drain will be added to collect floodwaters from Tomahawk Road, she said.

“It will be collected in the storm drain and it will get further dispatched into the ADOT basin,” Schatz said.

The work may be part of a multiphase public works department project on Tomahawk Road as far north as Old West Highway, she said.

“We’re hoping to do this in phases; this would be phase one. We really want to connect and get that drainage into that ADOT basin. We felt that this is the first phase and then the second phase would be north of Southern Avenue, which will get to Old West Highway. Because public works’ plan is to make Southern Avenue a bypass to the US 60 so that maybe like when it comes to the Renaissance Festival or anything else like that or there’s an accident, or closures on the 60 that we can use Southern Avenue because it’s wider, it’s got more capacity than like Baseline does,” Schatz said.

Richard H. Dyer can be reached at rdyer@iniusa.org, or on Twitter @rhdyer. To voice your opinion on this story, connect with us at AzOpinions@iniusa.org.

Comments / 0
