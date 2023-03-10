Open in App
Jacksonville, FL
JaguarReport

2023 NFL Draft: Jaguars' Picks Officially Slotted

By John Shipley,

3 days ago

With the compensatory draft picks now official, the Jaguars know where all nine of their picks will fall.

The Jaguars have always known which rounds their nine draft picks would take place in, but with yesterday's official release of compensatory draft picks, the Jaguars and the rest of the NFL now have a clear view of this year's draft order.

For the Jaguars, their nine picks are as follows:

  • 1st: No. 24
  • 2nd: No. 56
  • 3rd: No. 88
  • 4th: No. 121 (via TB), No. 127
  • 5th:
  • 6th: No. 185 (via NYJ), No. 202, No. 208 (via PHI)
  • 7th: No. 226 (via CAR)

The only round the Jaguars do not have a pick in is the fifth-round, with the Jaguars giving up that selection in last fall's Calvin Ridley trade. Otherwise, the Jaguars have multiple picks in rounds four, six and seven, with three picks in the sixth round alone.

“The draft is a funny thing. We’re fortunate to be down at 24 this year, and you just play the waiting game," Jaguars head coach Doug Pederson said at last week's NFL Scouting Combine. "Obviously, if there’s a player ahead of us that you may want to grab, you try to make a move to grab that player, but a lot of times, when you’re in the bottom third of the draft, you just wait and sit. Maybe there’s teams that want to come up, and maybe you can gain more capital, draft capital, as you sit there at 24. A lot of options, and hopefully the player that we target is sitting at 24, and we take him.”

“Every draft class every year is different. For us as coaches, this is the first time, too, that we get the chance to see these guys because we just finished our season about a month ago, so we’re getting our first look at a lot of these guys. There’s some talent in this year’s class. That’s the whole process, it’s coaching and scouting coming together and really having some great conversations. You’ve got to watch the film, got to watch the tape and make great evaluations and prepare yourself for the upcoming draft.”

