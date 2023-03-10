Who is xQc's reported VALORANT squad?

What a group of troopers...turtle troopers.

Many streamers have begun to build VALORANT teams in the NA Challengers League in 2023. From Disguised Toast’s esports organization Disguised to MoistCr1TiKaL and Ludwig’s joint collaboration to create Moist Moguls, streamers dipping their toes in the esports world has become quite a popular trend. Now, it appears that popular Twitch streamer Félix "xQc" Lengyel is set to join in on the VALORANT action by signing NA Challengers League Turtle Troop, according to a report by Max Katz.

Here is what you need to know about xQc’s rumored VALORANT team in 2023.

What is Turtle Troops VALORANT team?

xQc’s VALORANT team will consist of Tanner “TiGG” Spanu, Anthony “mummAy” DiPaolo, Matthew “Wedid” Suchan, Peter “Governor” No, and Jack “Add3r” Hayashi.

Turtle Troop is a lineup with recognizable names in the competitive VALORANT space. Many of these players have had experience playing at tier-one VALORANT prior to the franchise model. TiGG was most famously known for playing with the Luminosity Gaming (now Shopify Rebellion) core that shockingly took down Version1 in the VCT 2022 NA Stage 1 Challengers series. Meanwhile, mummAy was once part of the NRG Esports core of Pujan “FNS” Mehta, Victor “Victor” and Austin “crashies” Roberts back when they all played on Team Envy in 2021 while Wedid was once on XSET.

How good is Turtle Troop VALORANT?

After barely squeaking into the league through a Last Chance Qualifier, Turtle Troop began their Challengers campaign on a sour note as they lost their first two matches to Shopify Rebellion and FaZe Clan. However, since then, Turtle Troop has become one of the biggest surprises in the VALORANT Challengers 2023: North American league after taking down Moist Moguls and the previously undefeated G2 Esports in dominant fashion.

It will be interesting to see if and when xQc makes an announcement about acquiring Turtle Troop and if he will retain the name or use his own brand. Until then, Turtle Troop will look to make a miracle run to reach the Mid-Season Invitational starting on March 23. After their stunning 2-0 upset over G2 Esports, Turtle Troop are currently on a winning streak and could potentially end their Split on a high note with their third consecutive win

Turtle Troop’s final regular season series will be up against Oxygen Esports on March 15, 2023, at 12pm PT.

How to watch NA Challengers League

VALORANT viewers will be able to keep up with the VALORANT NA Challengers League through their Twitch and YouTube channels.