Antigo’s Schroeder takes advantage of potato industry leadership training

Luke Schroeder of Schroeder Brothers Farms, Antigo, took part in the 2023 Potato Industry Leadership Institute (PILI) class.

The 10-day program, Feb. 22 through March 3, put on by the Potato Leadership, Education, and Advancement Foundation (Potato LEAF), provides an overview of the local and national potato industry, including challenges and issues beyond the production sector.

The PILI class enjoyed tours of local agriculture businesses while traveling through New York, Pennsylvania and Washington, D.C.

Schroeder also participated in a challenge in which he showed off his cooking skills.