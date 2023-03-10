Open in App
Antigo, WI
See more from this location?
May need paid subscription
Antigo Daily Journal

Antigo’s Schroeder takes advantage of potato industry leadership training

3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3jCNOO_0lEcyIYq00

Luke Schroeder of Schroeder Brothers Farms, Antigo, took part in the 2023 Potato Industry Leadership Institute (PILI) class.

The 10-day program, Feb. 22 through March 3, put on by the Potato Leadership, Education, and Advancement Foundation (Potato LEAF), provides an overview of the local and national potato industry, including challenges and issues beyond the production sector.

The PILI class enjoyed tours of local agriculture businesses while traveling through New York, Pennsylvania and Washington, D.C.

Schroeder also participated in a challenge in which he showed off his cooking skills.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Wisconsin Valley Fair announces 2023 lineup
Wausau, WI11 hours ago
Local Finacial Advisor Reacts to SVB Collapse
Wausau, WI7 hours ago
Snow strikes again causing mixed reactions among locals
Wausau, WI23 hours ago
Wausau area health inspections this month
Wausau, WI2 days ago
Test ballots found in Kwik Trip parking lot accidently left behind
Wausau, WI3 days ago
Wausau area obituaries March 10, 2023
Wausau, WI3 days ago
Wausau under a winter storm warning
Wausau, WI1 day ago
Winter event canceled for safety, recreational ice seasons appear to be getting shorter
Manawa, WI1 day ago
Wisconsin hospital system laying off over 300 employees, cites cost and revenue pressures
Marshfield, WI7 days ago
Marshfield seeing a rise in discarded needles around the city
Marshfield, WI2 days ago
Minor injuries in Hwy. 29 crash
Wausau, WI10 hours ago
Four Lottery Winners In Three Days In Wisconsin
Pulaski, WI6 days ago
JUST IN: Semi fire forces highway shutdown
Wausau, WI5 days ago
Kettlebowl holds family fun day Sunday March 12
Antigo, WI3 days ago
Wausau mulls no parking ordinance due to years of violations on Sherman Street
Wausau, WI3 days ago
Paul Bunyan's in Minocqua not opening for the 2023 season
Minocqua, WI7 days ago
Marinette women dies of hypothermia
Marinette, WI4 days ago
Merrill woman sentenced to prison for making false statements during purchase of firearms
Merrill, WI7 days ago
Woman found outside Marinette senior facility died of hypothermia, police say
Marinette, WI4 days ago
Driver charged with 10th OWI
New London, WI6 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy