Man pleaded guilty for killing Nassau Sheriff’s Deputy, jury selection scheduled

5 days ago
Patrick Mcdowell, 37, pleads guilty on all 10 charges including first degree premeditated murder.

According to news release, the state continues to seek death penalty for McDowell’s crimes.

Jury selection for the penalty phase of the trial is scheduled for Sept. 8.

