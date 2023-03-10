Man pleaded guilty for killing Nassau Sheriff’s Deputy, jury selection scheduled

Patrick Mcdowell, 37, pleads guilty on all 10 charges including first degree premeditated murder.

According to news release, the state continues to seek death penalty for McDowell’s crimes.

Jury selection for the penalty phase of the trial is scheduled for Sept. 8.

More information will be released through the day.

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks ]

Read: JSO to hold forfeited items auction beginning Friday

Read: Man pleads guilty to killing Nassau Sheriff’s Deputy

Read: Jacksonville Beach vacation rental turns into suspected gang bust; JBPD say guns and drugs involved

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter ]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.