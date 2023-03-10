Spanish judge orders man to pay ex-wife $215,000 for 25 years of housework

A Spanish court has awarded a woman $215,000 from her ex-husband to compensate her for 25 years of doing housework, according to the Spanish language newspaper El Pais .

>> Read more trending news

The woman, Ivana Moral, will receive monthly payments of roughly $528 from her ex-husband, per the court judgment.

According to Nius Diaro , the total amount for the payment was based on the minimum monthly professional wage for housekeepers during the 25 years the pair were married.

According to EuroNews , Moral said she “exclusively” handled the couple’s housework during their marriage. She raised two daughters, took care of her husband and ensured their house was “always impeccable”, she said.

She also argued that during that time, she could not pursue her own career, the website reported, because of “her exclusive dedication to the home and family.”

Her ex-husband built a successful gym business, the woman said, where he “accumulated and exponentially increased his assets.”

Moral told the courtroom in Vélez-Málaga that she felt “economically threatened, worthless, and dependent” during her 25-year-long marriage.