Cole Sprouse Opens Up About Cheating Issues With Lili Reinhart: ‘Quite a Bit of Damage’

A lot has been said about the romantic relationship between Cole Sprouse and Lili Reinhart. Though the couple split back in 2020, there was still a lot of chatter regarding the Riverdale stars. Prior to Sprouse officially announcing their split via Instagram in August of 2020, many people were questioning if the duo had split on more than one occasion. And since Sprouse was seen spending time with other women, there was plenty of speculation about infidelity around the couple. Now, three years later, Sprouse is addressing the cheating rumors once and for all.

The former couple struck up a romance thanks to their show, ‘Riverdale’

Sprouse and Reinhart first connected thanks to their show, Riverdale . Fans of the series may recall that their characters, Jughead and Betty, developed a romance on the show. Unsurprisingly, sparks flew between the actors when the cameras weren’t rolling as well. It wasn’t long before the pair made their romance public knowledge . Leaving comments on social media posts and even doing joint photoshoots together became the norm for the duo. Thus, it was a surprise to many when cheating rumors around the couple began to swirl.

Cole Sprouse addressed the cheating rumors surrounding him and Lili Reinhart

Recently, Sprouse was a guest on the Call Her Daddy podcast. On the show, The Suite Life of Zack & Cody alum addressed his split with Reinhart. “I took a moral stance that I was never going to talk about it, and it didn’t need to be said,” Sprouse began. “But I have realized now, in hindsight, that I probably should have said something almost right away.”

Continuing on, Sprouse shared that he should’ve negated the cheating rumors right away. By not doing so, they only ballooned to something bigger. “I didn’t think the public needed to be afforded the luxury of my own heartbreak, or whatever the hell that was,” he explained. “But I’m realizing that that gray area created a lot of rumor and gossip that would end up affecting me and my mental health quite a bit afterwards. So, in an inverse way, the silence and mystery of that gray area created a fertile petri dish of bullshit that was my own mistake.”

Sprouse admits that he should’ve ended the relationship with Reinhart earlier than he did

Sprouse also admitted that the aftermath of the split was difficult for both he and Reinhart. “I know we both did quite a bit of damage to each other,” he shared. This occurred despite the fact that there wasn’t any infidelity. The Five Feet Apart actor also shared that he stayed in the relationship longer than he should’ve. Apparently, he felt pressure to work things out with Reinhart because of Riverdale . “I think if I had loved myself a little more, I probably would have left a little earlier.”

While Sprouse may wish he’d done things differently, he seems to have fully processed his relationship and breakup with Reinhart now. Though he admitted that it has been difficult to work closely with her on Riverdale , he’s been careful not to say anything negative about his co-star. The same can be said for Reinhart about Sprouse. Only time will tell if the Look Both Ways actor shares more about the breakup from her perspective.