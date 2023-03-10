Open in App
Atlanta, GA
See more from this location?
May need paid subscription
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

13 cap casualties the Falcons could target in free agency

By Matt Urben,

5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0busQj_0lEcwkIK00

Some notable NFL players have been released in recent weeks as teams prepare for the start of the new league year on March 15.

Since the Atlanta Falcons have the second-most available cap space in the league, they’re expected to be a major player in free agency. The team may look to address the offensive tackle, linebacker, defensive tackle, wide receiver and quarterback positions.

Let’s check out 13 recent cap casualties the Falcons could target this offseason.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0EJTdf_0lEcwkIK00
© (AP Photo/Jim Mone)

© Jim Dedmon-USA TODAY Sports

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2wRVBn_0lEcwkIK00
© Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

© George Walker IV / Tennessean.com / USA TODAY NETWORK

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Bq8bY_0lEcwkIK00
© Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports

© Christopher Hanewinckel-USA TODAY Sports

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1JD9wb_0lEcwkIK00
© Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports
Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Most Popular newsMost Popular
NFL world buzzing over blockbuster Cowboys trade
Dallas, TX1 day ago
Aaron Rodgers will lose his greatest NFL advantage when he leaves the Packers
Green Bay, WI6 hours ago
Lions fans are not happy about losing RB Jamaal Williams
Detroit, MI23 hours ago
Former UNC basketball recruiting target enters transfer portal
Greeley, CO2 days ago
‘GOT DAMNNNNNN!!!’: Lakers star LeBron James is drooling over Savannah’s head-turning Oscars Party look
Los Angeles, CA22 hours ago
NFL News: Former Notre Dame star reportedly agrees to monster deal with Broncos
Denver, CO2 days ago
DeMarcus Walker reacts to joining the Bears
Chicago, IL1 day ago
The New York Jets had the perfect reaction to Aaron Rodgers' call with Pat McAfee
New York City, NY8 hours ago
Graham Glasgow releases statement after being cut by Broncos
Denver, CO1 day ago
Broncos lose free agent tight end to Texans
Denver, CO1 day ago
Why Bengals lost Vonn Bell in free agency
Cincinnati, OH1 day ago
Aaron Rodgers says he will return in 2023, moving on from Packers
Green Bay, WI7 hours ago
Former Ohio State receiver signs in NFL free agency
Columbus, OH7 hours ago
Bengals' best free agent options to replace Hayden Hurst
Cincinnati, OH1 hour ago
Panthers signing former Eagles RB Miles Sanders to 4-year deal
Charlotte, NC2 hours ago
Chiefs free agent S Juan Thornhill signs with Browns
Kansas City, MO2 hours ago
3 takeaways from the Steelers agreeing to terms with G Nate Herbig
Pittsburgh, PA1 day ago
Twitter reacts to the signing of S Juan Thornhill
Cleveland, OH2 hours ago
Vikings wide receiver K.J. Osborn signs with new agency
Minneapolis, MN2 hours ago
Harrison Smith apparently made it ‘Purple Rain’ with a hilarious Prince pic about his Vikings future
Minneapolis, MN1 day ago
How much salary cap space the Bears have after second day of free agency
Chicago, IL13 hours ago
DE Mario Addison could be out with the Texans
Houston, TX4 hours ago
Saying farewell to a legend and welcoming in a fresh start
Green Bay, WI2 hours ago
UNC basketball player’s parents comment on NIT decision
Chapel Hill, NC23 hours ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy