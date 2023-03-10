Open in App
Dunedin, FL
ABC Action News WFTS

Dunedin Highland Middle School’s ESE program helps run food pantry

By Erik Waxler,

3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4H1Kuz_0lEcv4Sy00

Kids from Dunedin Highland Middle School’s ESE program volunteer at the Healthy Harbor Community Market. It’s one of many Feeding Minds school-based food pantries set up by Feeding Tampa Bay.

Eddy is on fresh fruit detail.

Micheal is taking care of the canned vegetables.

“We are making boxes for people who need food,” he said.

Nicholas is making sure every one of those boxes has what it needs.

“My job is whatever is for whatever Ms. Rossell puts me to work.”

Jennifer Rossell leads the kids and keeps them focused on their work.

"Students with intellectual disabilities need the chance to experience giving back a little bit. But there aren’t a lot of organizations available for them to do it,” Rossell said.

Families can sign up with Feeding Tampa Bay and get a box of food to help them at a time when the price of many groceries has skyrocketed.

These kids are a part of it all.

“This gives them a sense that they are doing something. You can see it in their faces. They love helping the community,” said Rossell.

The work helps get these students ready for vocational training when they move on to high school.

They know the impact they're truly having.

“Helping people who need it,” said Michael.

