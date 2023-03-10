Buelow Earns Chance to Start Over on UW Offensive Line

At 6-foot-8, the Hawaiian is the Huskies' tallest player and one of its biggest.

University of Washington offensive and defensive linemen typically are huge human beings. Julius Buelow, at 6-foot-8 and 310 pounds, takes this experience up a notch.

Speak to him in a media scrum and this Hawaiian, who's the tallest player on the Husky roster, towers over everyone.

Buelow also is a fairly candid college football player, willing to address a subject others might feel compelled to gloss over.

As a redshirt freshman, he was the starting left guard for the first five games of the 2021 season until getting replaced when those Huskies really began to fall apart and finished 4-8. It wasn't all his fault, but he struggled some.

"I felt like I kind of let the team down," he said. "Even though I was a young guy, I put a lot of pressure on myself to be a productive member of the team. No matter what my age was at that time, I felt I should have stepped up more."

Julius Buelow, seen leaving the field with Roger Rosengarten (73), Jaxson Kirkland (51) and Myles Murao (50), will try to reclaim a starting job this year. Dan Raley

View the 6 images of this gallery on the original article



He didn't handle the bull rush well. He had trouble picking up individual blitzers. He didn't feel any chemistry with the upperclassmen who filled out the rest of the line.

Two years later, Buelow is back to make amends. He's in contention for the starting job at right guard. He's comfortable and feel he belongs.

"It definitely taught me a lot," he said. "Facing adversity, that was kind of the first time I went through something hard in football. Losing my spot taught me that you can't have that 'I've arrived mentality.' "

Last season further humbled him when Kalen DeBoer's coaching staff took over, moved Buelow to left tackle and played him in 10 games, mostly as a special-teamer.

In his fifth season in the program, Buelow is more aware of what's expected of him. He's teaming with players his age, guys who are roommates.

"All those things I've fixed that have brought me to this point," he said. "But you have to learn somehow."

Time to put that size and experience, good and bad, to work.

Go to si.com/college/washington to read the latest Inside the Huskies stories — as soon as they’re published.

Not all stories are posted on the fan sites.

Find Inside the Huskies on Facebook by searching: Inside Huskies/FanNation at SI.com or https://www.facebook.com/dan.raley.12

Follow Dan Raley of Inside the Huskies on Twitter: @DanRaley1 or @UWFanNation or @DanRaley3

Have a question, direct message me on Facebook or Twitter.