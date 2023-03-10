Gobblers defeated, season over

The Aitkin Gobblers boys basketball team rested a number of players last Friday night in its season finale resulting in a 54-46 loss on the road at Staples/Motley.

Andrew Martinson led the Gobblers with six three-pointers and 20 points total. Isaac Asmus and Nathan Price each scored seven, Ryan Alexander had five, Braedyn Smith had four and Breckyn Williams had three.

Aitkin was 5-9 from the line and the Cardinals were 6-13. Both teams ended the regular season at 10-15.

Aitkin25 21 46

Staples/Motley 29 25 54

Twenty-seven nights ago the Pequot Lakes Patriots pinned a 63-21 whipping on the Aitkin team. On the final day of February, the Gobblers gave the sixth ranked Patriots all they wanted before falling 65-54, dropping their record to 10-14 on the season.

Eli Christy led the locals with 20 while Smith scored 13, Asmus tallied eight, Williams had five, Alex Palm had four and Martinson and Price each had two points.

It was an exciting first half as the two teams battled back and forth. Williams made it 2-0 before the Patriots took a 3-2 lead. Asmus answered with a hoop and Smith buried a three for a 7-3 Gobbler lead. After a bucket made it 10-5, Christy scored and the two teams traded threes. Aitkin took a timeout at 9:15 with Aitkin down 16-15 and Christy answered with a bucket for an 17-16 score. Asmus scored later in the half to tie the game at 22-22 and after a three, he scored again to cut the lead to 25-24. Again after a Patriot duece, Asmus scored for a 27-26 Pequot Lakes edge. The two teams traded pairs of gifters and the Pats had the lead by one at the break.

Christy opened the second half with a bucket to put Aitkin back in front 30-29. The Patriots scored but Palm gave the Gobblers the lead again by one. A three by the Pats was followed by a three from Smith for a 35-34 lead for what would turn out to be Aitkin’s final lead of the game.

Later in the half, Smith buried a three from the cheap seats that tied the game at 40-40. The Patriots took a 45-40 lead but Smith hit another trey to cut the lead to 45-43. Neither team had produced a run of any consequence to that point but the Patriots got what they needed as they went 9-0 to open up a 55-45 lead that they would not relinquish the rest of the game. Their biggest lead of the game came at 61-47 when Christy scored followed by a bucket by Palm and after four Patriot free throws, Christy hit a three to finish the scoring.

The two teams combined for 18 three-pointers in the game, 11 by the Patriots and seven by the Gobblers.

Coach Scott Stanfield was pleased with his team’s effort, “I’m happy with the way we played, when we played over there we were dealing with illness so I thought we would play much better the second time around. They are a good club and you can’t make mistakes because they don’t beat themselves. Our kids played well most of the game and worked hard. It’s a good performance going into Section play next week”. Aitkin was 7-10 from the free throw line while the Patriots were 12-20.

Pequot Lakes 29 36 65

Aitkin 28 26 54