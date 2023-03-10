PSG will 'target Bernardo Silva and try to convince Victor Osimhen to snub a Premier League move'

Paris Saint-Germain will reportedly target Bernardo Silva and try to convince Victor Osimhen to snub a Premier League move this summer as part of a squad overhaul.

The French giant's rebuild plans are beginning to take shape after they were knocked out in the Champions League last-16 for the fifth time in seven seasons.

Bayern Munich nullified Lionel Messi and Kylian Mbappé and beat PSG 2-0 on Wednesday to advance to the quarter-finals .

Now attention turns to PSG and how they reshape their team and according to L'Équipe , Portuguese midfielder Silva could leave Manchester City , with football advisor Luis Campos intending to 'have a shot' at signing him in Paris.

The 28-year-old's contract runs until the summer of 2025 but last year he was linked with a move away from the Etihad Stadium for much of the transfer window .

LaLiga leaders Barcelona were one team interested in Silva's signature last summer .

Napoli striker Osimhen, 24, is also said to be on Campos' wish list, however the Nigerian reportedly dreams of heading to the Premier League.

A meeting allegedly took place between Osimhen's agent Roberto Calenda and Campos, 58, in their bid to convince him to be part of a rebuild in Paris.

Silva joined City from Monaco in 2017 and has since won four league titles under Pep Guardiola . Yet he has previously revealed that he has a another club on his mind - his boyhood team Benfica.

He came through the ranks at Benfica before making a permanent switch to Monaco in 2015, having spent the previous season on loan at the Ligue 1 club.

Silva has suggested that he is unsure where he will be playing next season, but he still thinks constantly about returning to Benfica before his playing days are over.

Speaking to Portuguese outlet Record , he said: 'Going into a new project at the age of 29, I'll only finish this contract probably at 34. If you ask me: what did you think 10 years ago?

'My goal was to return to Benfica at the age of 32 at the most. What do I think today? It depends on what happens next summer. I'm not going to lie: it's not something I don't think about. I think about it every year. It has always been a goal.'

Meanwhile, Osimhen is Serie A's top scorer this season having netted 19 goals in 21 appearances.

He has become Napoli's most important player on their way to establishing an impressive 15-point lead at the top of the table.

Osimhen has ramped up transfer speculation after revealing to The Athletic that he is 'working hard' to one day play in the Premier League.

He said: 'I'm working so hard to make sure that I achieve my dream of playing in the Premier League some day but like I said, it's a process and I just want to keep on this momentum and continue to do well.'