Hague: 72SOLD donates to 100 club

In 1952 a young Detroit police officer was tragically shot and killed in the line of duty.

William Packer was a prominent member of the community and a close friend of the police commissioner. Packer was moved by the situation and wanted to do something to help.

He was also a successful businessman… the biggest Pontiac dealer in the country. He decided to write to 100 of his friends, encouraging them to donate to a fund for the fallen officer.

He received a 100 percent response rate.

Packer and the commissioner met with the expectant widow and arranged to pay off the mortgage on their recently purchased home, pay all her bills, set up an education account for the unborn child, and deposit $7,000 in her checking account.

This is how The 100 Club began.

In 1965, when a young Phoenix officer was killed in the line-of-duty, several members of the community who knew about The 100 Club in Detroit got together and started The 100 Club in Phoenix.

Initially the mission of The 100 Club was to provide immediate financial aid to the family of an officer who gave his or her life in the line-of-duty.

As time passed, this mission expanded.

In 1994 The 100 Club of Arizona began providing immediate financial assistance to firefighters and law enforcement officers seriously injured in the line-of-duty.

In 1997 Native American reservation tribal firefighters and law enforcement officers were added as recipients.

Today The 100 Club of Arizona supports police, correctional, probation and parole officers, firefighters, and federal agents who are serving and protecting the citizens of Arizona with additional benefits like safety stipends to purchase equipment, scholarships for family members, and a H.E.R.O.S. fund for financial hardship cases.

I am proud to announce that my company, 72SOLD, is the official sponsor and host of the upcoming 100 Club Benefit Concert on Sunday, March 26 at 3 PM at the Mesa Arts Center, featuring the Orpheus Male Chorus.

72SOLD spokesperson, Destry Jetton, conducted a special interview with Mesa firefighter Scott Figgins to talk about how The 100 Club has helped his department.

In 2018, a study found that 85% of carcinogens could be removed from firefighters’ protective suits immediately after exiting a burnt structure by using a simple five gallon washdown bucket equipped with a hose, soap, gloves, and a scrubbing brush.

Figgins said this is especially important because in 2022 it was determined that 75% of the names displayed on the Fallen Fire Fighter Memorial were due to cancer.

In the interview he expressed gratitude, saying, “The 100 Club of Arizona came through big for us. Because of their kind generosity and support, every single front line first responder in the entire state now has access to this washdown bucket so we are able to remove the carcinogens and suppress the toxic fumes and gasses that we are exposed to on a regular basis.”

When Destry asked Higgins what that means to him, he replied, “It means everything. We work to take care of the general public. As public servants, we often don't ask for things for ourselves. The 100 Club spreads the word and provides the resources. Many of our firefighters have the mentality that they really don't need the help, when they most certainly do. Without so many supporting The 100 Club, The 100 Club could not support our first responders.”

If you would like to learn more about The 100 Club, you can visit 100Club.org. If you would like to attend the benefit concert, go to MesaArtsCenter.com.

I am proud that my company, 72SOLD, is a supporter of The 100 Club. Sometimes it is those who ask for help the least who need it most.

