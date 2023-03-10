Open in App
High Point, NC
FOX8 News

High Point police cite 450+ traffic violations in 4 days

By Brayden Stamps,

3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0IeNnL_0lEctmx900

HIGH POINT, N.C. (WGHP) — The High Point Police Department handed out over 450 citations for traffic violations over the course of four days.

The traffic enforcement project ran from March 6-9. Officers patrolled targeted areas for 2-3 hours in the morning and once again for 2-3 hours in the afternoon.

In total, police patrolled for a total of 17 hours during the four-day project.

Listed below are the final results of the police operation:

  • 268 speeding citations
  • 70 registration violation citations
  • 38 miscellaneous traffic violation citations
  • 31 driving while license revoked citations
  • 24 no operator’s license citations
  • 15 seatbelt violation citations
  • 6 no insurance citations
  • 1 DWI
  • 1 misdemeanor drug violation

Police say that high crash numbers as well as community complaints were used to choose the areas patrolled. Some of those areas included South and North Main Street, West Fairfield Road, West Wendover Avenue, Skeet Club Road, US 29 and Interstate 74.

The HPPD’s Traffic Unit says that its goal is for people to be able to travel through High Point safely and that traffic enforcement is a part of accomplishing that goal.

