Open in App
Allen County, OH
See more from this location?
The Lima News

This week’s updates on the coronavirus pandemic

By Mackenzi Klemann,

3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1u5HQb_0lEctLJe00

• The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention rates Allen, Auglaize, Hardin, Putnam and Van Wert counties as medium risk, during which people at high risk of developing serious COVID illness, as well as those who live with high-risk individuals, are encouraged to wear well-fitting masks in crowded indoor places.

The latest CDC data show an estimated 12 new hospital admissions per 100,000 people in Allen County in a seven-day period, while the percentage of staffed inpatient beds occupied by patients with COVID illness declined to 2.2%.

• There was one additional death attributed to COVID-19 reported in Auglaize County and one death reported in Putnam County in the last seven days, according to the Ohio Department of Health.

Allen County

Cases ` 33,974 ` +94

Deaths ` 510 ` 0

Recovered ` 33,078 ` +75

Auglaize County

Cases ` 14,299 ` +50

Deaths ` 203 ` +1

Recovered ` 13,887 ` +63

Hardin County

Cases ` 8,837 ` +22

Deaths ` 167 ` 0

Recovered ` 8,581 ` +42

Putnam County

Cases ` 9,940 ` +29

Deaths ` 166 ` +1

Recovered ` 9,679 ` +25

Van Wert County

Cases ` 8,157 ` +12

Deaths ` 162 ` 0

Recovered ` 7,973 ` +14

Ohio

Cases ` 3,400,652 ` +8,332

Deaths ` 41,802 ` +53

Recovered ` 3,328,823 ` +9,268

Recovered defined as symptom onset more than 21 days prior, not deceased. Only verified deaths included now.

Source: coronavirus.ohio.gov

Updated 2 p.m. 3/9/23

ONLY ON LIMAOHIO.COM

See more local coverage about COVID-19 at LimaOhio.com/tag/coronavirus.

Get the shot

Ohio’s online vaccination scheduling portal shows who’s eligible and which pharmacies, health departments and mass vaccination clinics are closest to your home or workplace. Visit gettheshot.coronavirus.ohio.gov to schedule your appointment.

Share your information at [email protected].

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Ohio State newsLocal Ohio State
Ohio Department of Agriculture issues permits to NASA Farms
Continental, OH9 hours ago
Home-schooling regulations at a crossroads in Ohio legislature
Newark, OH16 hours ago
Cuyahoga, some northern Ohio counties are yellow for moderate COVID-19 spread on CDC map
Cleveland, OH3 days ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
5-GW LONGi solar panel factory is coming to Ohio
Pataskala, OH13 hours ago
The Spectrum March 12, 2023
Columbus, OH1 day ago
NW Ohio snow emergencies by county
Toledo, OH3 days ago
Paulding Putnam Electric chooses Price as its next CEO
Paulding, OH2 days ago
Sticking with test-optional admissions
Ada, OH22 hours ago
St. Paul asking for help collecting disaster bucket items
Wapakoneta, OH8 hours ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy