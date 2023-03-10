This week’s updates on the coronavirus pandemic

• The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention rates Allen, Auglaize, Hardin, Putnam and Van Wert counties as medium risk, during which people at high risk of developing serious COVID illness, as well as those who live with high-risk individuals, are encouraged to wear well-fitting masks in crowded indoor places.

The latest CDC data show an estimated 12 new hospital admissions per 100,000 people in Allen County in a seven-day period, while the percentage of staffed inpatient beds occupied by patients with COVID illness declined to 2.2%.

• There was one additional death attributed to COVID-19 reported in Auglaize County and one death reported in Putnam County in the last seven days, according to the Ohio Department of Health.

Allen County

Cases ` 33,974 ` +94

Deaths ` 510 ` 0

Recovered ` 33,078 ` +75

Auglaize County

Cases ` 14,299 ` +50

Deaths ` 203 ` +1

Recovered ` 13,887 ` +63

Hardin County

Cases ` 8,837 ` +22

Deaths ` 167 ` 0

Recovered ` 8,581 ` +42

Putnam County

Cases ` 9,940 ` +29

Deaths ` 166 ` +1

Recovered ` 9,679 ` +25

Van Wert County

Cases ` 8,157 ` +12

Deaths ` 162 ` 0

Recovered ` 7,973 ` +14

Ohio

Cases ` 3,400,652 ` +8,332

Deaths ` 41,802 ` +53

Recovered ` 3,328,823 ` +9,268

Recovered defined as symptom onset more than 21 days prior, not deceased. Only verified deaths included now.

Source: coronavirus.ohio.gov

Updated 2 p.m. 3/9/23

