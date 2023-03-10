Open in App
Richmond, VA
WRIC - ABC 8News

U.S. Postal Service unveils stamp of Richmond’s iconic Main Street Station

By Kassidy Hammond,

3 days ago

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The new Richmond Main Street Station stamp has been revealed.

The city’s beloved icon was one of five noteworthy railroad stations chosen across the United States by the U.S. Postal Service (USPS) — which noted them as “architectural gems” — to be featured as forever stamps.

  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0xVhEb_0lEct2d600
    Richmond’s beloved icon, Main Street Station, was one of five noteworthy railroad stations chosen across the United States by the U.S. Postal Service (USPS) — which noted them as “architectural gems” — to be featured as forever stamps. (Photo: Tim Corley/8News)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=03EFYx_0lEct2d600
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1CqLJ1_0lEct2d600
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ukSGC_0lEct2d600
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3EmWQS_0lEct2d600
Philip Bogenberger, Communications Specialist with USPS, introduced the stamp inside the halls of Main Street Station to rounds of audience applause at its unveiling Friday, March 10, describing the chosen landmark in high reverence.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Richmond’s Main Street Station featured on U.S. Postal Service stamp as ‘architectural gem’

“Main Street Station is just that iconic place,” Bogenberger said. “It’s a Richmond landmark. It’s an East Coast landmark. It blends the history and the architecture of something new and something old. It’s just a great venue.”

  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1oi899_0lEct2d600
    Located in the heart of Richmond, Main Street Station was completed in 1901, and stands as one of the City’s most iconic landmarks (Photo Courtesy: Kassidy Hammond / 8News)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2iVY2V_0lEct2d600
Located in the heart of downtown Richmond, Main Street Station was completed in 1901 and underwent a $95 million renovation decades later. The improvement project was completed by 2018 and included the addition of the Shed, a 100,000-square-foot glass-enclosed event space that transformed the station.

Tamaqua Station in Pennsylvania, Point of Rocks Station in Maryland, Main Street Station in Virginia, Santa Fe Station in California and Union Terminal in Ohio were all chosen to be featured on the 2023 forever stamps. All are listed on the U.S. Department of the Interior’s National Register of Historic Places.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

