Blackwell Preschool principal resigns, Richmond Schools leader to take over interim position

By Tannock Blair,

3 days ago

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The principal at J.H. Blackwell Preschool in Richmond, Elaine Probst, has reportedly resigned from her position.

A spokesperson with RPS told 8News that Probst decided to step away from her role at the preschool due to personal reasons.

The announcement was made to Blackwell Preschool families in a letter from Leslie Wiggins, Principal Director for RPS, on Friday, March 10:

“Dear Blackwell Preschool Family, I am writing to let you know that Mrs. Linda Wood, Associate Director for Early Childhood Education, will be serving as interim principal of Blackwell Preschool for the remainder of the school year. I would like to thank Dr. Probst for her dedication and service.”

Youngkin defends policy on transgender students, CRT in CNN townhall

The school division will be holding a community meeting at the school at 6 p.m. on Wednesday, March 29, to discuss the transition.

Probst’s resignation comes a few weeks after allegations were brought against the school from a parent who claimed her 5-year-old daughter had been sexually assaulted by another student.

The Richmond Police Department confirmed with 8News that the incident had been investigated and the Commonwealth Attorney’s office had not filed any charges. No further details were provided due to the case involving minors.

Richmond Public Schools provided the following statement when 8News inquired about the school district’s protocol regarding assaults and if that protocol as followed by staff that day:

“All Richmond City Public Schools employees are required to report any incidents of sexual assault to the appropriate authorities including the Richmond Police Department, Child Protective Services, and RPS Employee Relations (Title IX). All reports will be taken seriously and investigated promptly. Your two last questions are part of the internal investigation which is currently open.”

