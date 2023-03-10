Open in App
The Lima News

Dominion Energy shares tips to recognize utility scams

By Dean Brown,

3 days ago

CLEVELAND — Dominion Energy wants customers to recognize the warning signs of a utility scam.

Scammers often threaten service disconnection if a customer does not make a payment immediately. Scammers will request payment in the form of a credit or debit card by phone, or ask a customer to wire a transfer, send a money order or buy a prepaid or gift card to pay a utility bill.

Some scammers try to earn a customer’s trust by being personable and sympathetic. Utility scammers often target small businesses threatening service disconnection during peak business hours to instill fear and a sense of urgency. Customers should be suspicious and not allow individuals claiming to be Dominion Energy employees to enter their homes without proper identification. Additionally, employees do not ask for payment in person.

In all cases, don’t provide information such as your Social Security, credit or debit card numbers. Hang up and check your account balance and payment due date by reviewing your dominionenergy.com account, using the company’s mobile app or calling the number located on your energy bill.

