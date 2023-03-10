Open in App
Manhattan, KS
KSNT News

Tang, Self semifinalists for Naismith Coach of the Year

By Courtney Gehrke,

3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2KMawJ_0lEcsUGQ00

TOPEKA ( KSNT ) – Kansas State’s Jerome Tang and KU’s Bill Self are semifinalists in the running for the Naismith Coach of the Year award.

Three of the ten semifinalists for this award come from the Big 12 Conference: Tang, Self and Rodney Terry from Texas, according to both K-State Sports and KU Athletics. The four finalists will be announced March 20. A window for fans to vote for a winner will open on March 21 and close the 28th. The winner will be announced April 2.

The Big 12 Tournament is ongoing Friday as Kansas is scheduled to tipoff at 6 p.m. against Iowa State, after beating West Virginia Thursday. As for K-State, the Wildcats dropped their game against TCU Thursday and will be looking ahead to Selection Sunday March 12 to find out their seeding in the NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament.

