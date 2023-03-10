Open in App
Orlando, FL
See more from this location?
May need paid subscription
Miami Herald

15-year-old worker injures spine in fall from roof, feds say. Florida company must pay

By Madeleine List,

3 days ago

A Florida home repair company has been cited for child labor and safety violations after a 15-year-old worker suffered “severe” injuries in a fall from a roof, according to the Department of Labor.

The department’s Occupational Safety and Health Administration found that the company, JGN Services LLC in Lake Mary, failed to install “ a guardrail, safety net or personal fall arrest system ” for employees doing roofing work and cited the company, according to a March 10 news release from the Department of Labor.

The worker had fallen about 20 feet from a two-story home at an Orlando work site and suffered severe head and spinal injuries, the release says. The teenager had to spend six days in a hospital after the February 2022 incident.

By law, workers under the age of 18 aren’t allowed to do any roofing activities or any type of work that requires the use of ladders, scaffolds or “power-driven woodworking machines,” the release says.

Federal officials also found that the company allowed for “improper use of ladders” and did not train employees in fall hazards, the release says. The company was fined $8,702 for the safety violations.

Once investigators with the Occupational Safety and Health Administration learned the age of the worker who fell, they contacted the Department of Labor’s Wage and Hour Division, which enforces child labor laws, the release says.

Investigators found that in addition to inappropriately letting the teen work on the roof, the employer had failed to keep the teenager’s date of birth on record and allowed the 15-year-old to work more than three hours on school days and more than 18 hours during school weeks, the release says.

The company was fined $55,841 as a civil penalty for the child labor violations, the release says.

A man who answered the phone at a number listed for JGN Services said a McClatchy reporter had not reached the right company.

In addition, the company did not pay some of its employees for all hours worked, “misclassified” some workers as independent contractors and did not pay overtime rates, the release says. The company must pay $106,600 in back wages and damages to 18 workers, the release says.

“This is a case where an employer’s very poor decision caused a 15-year-old boy great harm, and denied many workers all of their hard-earned wages,” Wildalí De Jesús, director of the Wage and Hour Division District in Orlando, said in a statement. “With more than $50,000 in child labor penalties, and payment of more than $100,000 in back wages, JGN Services has seen how costly the consequences for failing to respect its employees’ rights to a safe workplace and to be paid their legal wages can be.”

Lake Mary is about 20 miles north of Orlando.

Kids operated open-flame ovens, but were denied overtime pay at Ohio pizzeria, feds say

9 teen workers were assigned to use McDonald’s deep fryers, feds say. Franchisee fined

17-year-old worker was pulled into woodchipper before he died, feds say. Company cited

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Florida State newsLocal Florida State
14-year-old sucker-punched Florida deputy in head and got smacked back, report says
Fort Myers, FL5 days ago
Robot crushes 20-year-old worker to death at Hyundai, Kia supplier facility, feds say
Cusseta, AL4 days ago
Skeleton found 5 years after woman accepted ride in suspicious truck, Florida cops say
Vero Beach, FL7 days ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
9 teen workers were assigned to use McDonald’s deep fryers, feds say. Franchisee fined
Erie, PA19 days ago
This smiling Texas woman allegedly abandoned her 3-year-old son and 12-year-old daughter for more than a month
Roman Forest, TX4 days ago
They were pulled over for tinted windows in Florida. Then came the ‘body cavity’ search
Bunnell, FL12 days ago
He was stopped for stealing gas in Florida. Then cops looked in the bed of the truck
North Fort Myers, FL14 days ago
Mom and her 3-year-old in car full of kids killed in hit-and-run crash, WV cops say
Naoma, WV6 days ago
Man checks yard to see alligator biting dog’s head. He pulled out gun, Florida cops say
Deltona, FL3 days ago
Her father allegedly raped her developmentally disabled mother. She tracked him down through Ancestry.com.
Rochester, NY6 days ago
Orange Park man finds cash in Bank of America restroom, arrested for grand theft
Orange Park, FL26 days ago
Family Sues Airbnb, Property Owner After Toddler Dies of Fentanyl Overdose on Vacation
Wellington, FL9 days ago
Pennsylvania officials say 8-year-old boy hospitalized after hanging from neck at amusement park
King Of Prussia, PA12 days ago
A 14-Year-Old Girl Died By Suicide After She Was Allegedly Assaulted At Her High School, And Parents Are Accusing School Officials Of Ignoring Bullying
Bayville, NY26 days ago
Idaho university murders suspect Bryan Kohberger was ‘investigated for making students uncomfortable’ before killings
Moscow, ID28 days ago
Fatal motorcycle crash sends debris flying, triggers 5-vehicle wreck, Florida cops say
Tampa, FL6 days ago
Mom scratches her Maryland lottery ticket in the car — then makes her friend pull over
Temperanceville, VA13 days ago
Florida man grabbed 4-year-old, threw her at column, cops say. He went looking for more kids
Plantation, FL18 days ago
Grandma shoves her two young grandchildren into freezing river, New York cops say
Fulton, NY20 days ago
Cocaine, guns, rape: What 3 women say a South Beach man did to them in his luxury condo
Miami Beach, FL11 days ago
19-year-old’s body found in woods after his bike got flat tire, Massachusetts cops say
Hopkinton, MA12 days ago
2-year-old dies after his dad forgets him in car for hours, Florida police say
Port Saint Lucie, FL6 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy