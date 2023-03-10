Extra Extra: Meet Connecticut's answer to Pizza Rat
By James Ramsay,
3 days ago
Good Friday afternoon in New York City, where the restaurants are all trying to be luncheonettes . Here's what else is happening:
Newly released economic data shows that New York City gained 235,200 jobs last year — which was 40,000 more than initially predicted, and brings the city's employment rate very close to what it was right before the pandemic.
A home inspector in Wilmington, North Carolina recently found an 8-foot alligator walking around the attic of a house under construction.
Cincinnati animal care officials announced recently that a serval (a type of wild cat) that was kept illegally as a pet escaped from its owner's car during a traffic stop earlier this year, subsequently tested positive for cocaine , and is now recuperating safely at the Cincinnati Zoo.
Van Leeuwen is putting its reputation on the line by making a limited edition Hidden Valley Ranch-flavored ice cream that it plans to sell at select Walmart locations.
