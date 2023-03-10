Open in App
New York City, NY
Gothamist

Extra Extra: Meet Connecticut's answer to Pizza Rat

By James Ramsay,

3 days ago
Good Friday afternoon in New York City, where the restaurants are all trying to be luncheonettes . Here's what else is happening:

  • Newly released economic data shows that New York City gained 235,200 jobs last year — which was 40,000 more than initially predicted, and brings the city's employment rate very close to what it was right before the pandemic.
  • A hit-and-run driver killed a 56-year-old cyclist in East Williamsburg last night.
  • Along Church Street by the World Trade Center, the anti-terrorism bollards standing between the roadway and the bike lane have created for a uniquely safe cycling experience.
  • Happy early St. Patrick's Day to Malachy McCourt , the actor, WBAI radio host and famed raconteur who, at 91, recently graduated (?) from hospice care by surviving so long.
  • A bald eagle in Wethersfield, Connecticut is now famous for being caught on camera picking up a slice of pizza off the ground.
  • A home inspector in Wilmington, North Carolina recently found an 8-foot alligator walking around the attic of a house under construction.
  • Cincinnati animal care officials announced recently that a serval (a type of wild cat) that was kept illegally as a pet escaped from its owner's car during a traffic stop earlier this year, subsequently tested positive for cocaine , and is now recuperating safely at the Cincinnati Zoo.
  • Van Leeuwen is putting its reputation on the line by making a limited edition Hidden Valley Ranch-flavored ice cream that it plans to sell at select Walmart locations.
  • Also, happy early St. Patrick's Day to the Sweaters of Inisherin .
  • And finally, they will inherit the Earth:
