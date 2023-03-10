Disappearance of Malaysia Airlines Flight 370 subject of new Netflix series

Crew on board a Royal Australian Air Force AP-3C Orion, scan ahead as they search for missing Malaysian Airlines flight MH370 debris or wreckage on March 22, 2014 in Southern Indian Ocean, off the west coast of Australia. Pool / Getty Images

It's been nine years since Malaysia Airlines Flight MH370, a Boeing 777 with 239 people on board, vanished. Now the story of its disappearance, along with the fruitless search for survivors, is now being explored by Netflix.

An Australian led-hunt for the plane ended in 2017 and a private firm's search ended the following year. The investigation searched nearly 50,000-square miles of sea floor. Searchers spent around $160 million in the hunt for the plane — and found only some debris from the flight. The plane itself has never been located.

The streaming giant launched "MH370: The Plane that Disappeared" on Wednesday. The day marked nine years since the plane went missing on March 8, 2014, during a flight from Kuala Lumpur to Beijing.

The first 90-minute episode of the docuseries deals with the first few days after the Boeing 777 vanished. The second episode dives into conspiracy theories about the plane's disappearance, and the final episode deals with the ongoing search for answers by some journalists and family members.

Chinese relatives of passengers on the missing Malaysia Airlines flight MH370 take part in a prayer service at the Metro Park Hotel in Beijing on April 8, 2014. WANG ZHAO/AFP via Getty Images

The series features scientists, reporters and family members of victims who were on the plane. In all, 153 of the 240 people on board were Chinese nationals. Series director Louise Malkinson said the families want the people to keep talking about the flight's disappearance.

"The families want a platform to be able to say, 'Come on, it's been nine years,'" Malkinson said in a Netflix release about the series. "They were all united on that."