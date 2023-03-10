Open in App
San Antonio, TX
San Antonio Current

Jinya Ramen Bar opening first San Antonio location next week

By Brandon Rodriguez,

3 days ago
The Jinya chain prides itself on thick broths that are slow-simmered for 20 hours.
Ramen isn't just a variety of cheap packaged noodles, as evidenced by the growing number of San Antonio restaurants devoted to the hearty Japanese specialty.

Next Wednesday, the city will gain yet another ramen-focused dining spot: Jinya Ramen Bar. The Northwest San Antonio restaurant will offer free ramen to the first 50 people in line at 11 a.m. and again at 5 p.m. for its grand opening, according to the owners.


Located at 5311 N. Loop 1604 West Suite 101, San Antonio's Jinya is part of chain founded in Japan that operates more than 50 stores across the U.S. and Canada. Most are franchise operations. The company prides itself on thick broths that are slow-simmered fopr 20 hours and on noodles that undergo a special aging process.
While this isn't Jinya's first foray into Texas — the company also has Austin, Dallas and Houston outposts — this its first San Antonio location.

“We know that San Antonio is known for its Tex-Mex cuisine, but we believe the city has room for delectable noodles slow-cooked in thick and rich broth,” founder and CEO Tomo Takahashi said in an emailed statement.

Jinya's ramen dishes included Premium Tonkotsu Red, Tonkotsu Spicy, Spicy Umami Miso Ramen and  Spicy Chicken Ramen, to name a few. Customers can choose from toppings including pork chashu and shrimp wantons.

After the grand opening, JINYA will be open 11 a.m.-10 p.m. Monday through Thursday and 11 a.m.-11 p.m. Friday and Saturday.
