‘Teacher of the Year’ Arrested Again As More Charges Pile Up

A National City elementary school teacher accused of a relationship with a former student has been arrested again.

34-year-old Jacqueline Ma was arrested this past Tuesday for suspicion of having an inappropriate and illegal relationship with a 13-year-old former student.

She was booked and posted bail a short time later.

But on Thursday, police re-arrested Ma on additional felony charges.

National City Police say she is now facing 14 new counts including two lewd and lascivious acts with a minor, seven counts of possession of child pornography, and witness tampering.

Police are not releasing information as to what prompted the second arrest.

The San Diego Sheriff’s Department’s jail log show she is now in medical isolation.