Man Accused Of Rape Found Guilty Of Strangling 11-Year-Old Child In St. Mary's County

Devonte Arnez Shubrooks Photo Credit: St. Mary's County State's Attorney's Office

Officials say that a St. Mary’s County man with a checkered criminal history could spend decades in prison after being convicted of abusing an 11-year-old child.

Devonte Arnez Shubrooks, 29, of California, was found guilty on Thursday, March 9, of felony first-degree assault for the strangulation of the child during an incident in 2022.

Sarah Proctor, Special Victims Unit (SVU) Chief for the Office of the State’s Attorney for St. Mary’s County, who prosecuted the case, praised the victim for coming forward, saying that “events of trauma to children are never easy for the child to re-tell, especially in a court setting; in this case, the child showed her strength.”

In May 2022, Shubrooks was arrested in California on a warrant for rape, sexual abuse, home invasion and other assault charges for an incident in the 4600 block of Midway Drive in Lexington Park.

“I want to extend appreciation to the jury members for their time and attention during the trial, to the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office for their diligence and professionalism throughout the investigation of this case, and to SVU Chief Sarah Proctor for never shying away from prosecuting tough cases,” State’s Attorney Jaymi Sterling said following the conviction.

Shubrooks will continue being held without bond pending his sentencing, where he will face up to 25 years in prison.

