‘Spring Ahead’ Sunday, ensure all smoke alarms work

By Fabiola Loera,

3 days ago

EL PASO, Texas ( KTSM ) – Daylight savings is just around the corner and the Las Cruces Fire Department is reminding the community to ensure all smoke and carbon monoxide detectors work, for when they ‘spring ahead’.

Daylight saving time begins at 2 a.m. Sunday, March 12, and continues until Nov. 5. According to the LCFD, you should manually test all smoke and carbon monoxide alarms at least twice a year.

The following is what to do to ensure smoke detectors work: press and hold the alarm’s “test” button. If it beeps, or rings loudly, it is working properly.

The LCFD does not recommend testing a detector by using candles or matches placed under the alarm as repeated use of smoke to activate the device can cause them to fail when an actual fire occurs.
For more information on smoke and carbon monoxide alarms, and other related safety measures, contact the Las Cruces Fire Department at (575) 528-4150 or visit the department’s website at www.CLCFD.com .

