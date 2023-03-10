Open in App
Louisiana State
The Courier

Thousands must find new homes as Louisiana's Ida Sheltering Program end date looms

By Colin Campo, The Courier,

3 days ago
Thousands living in travel trailers provided by the state-run Ida Sheltering Program must move out by May 31.

The program was created by the state to put roofs over survivors' heads after Hurricane Ida tore through southern Louisiana when officials recognized that FEMA guidelines would slow the rollout of shelters in the immediate aftermath. Within three weeks of the disaster, the program began supplying campers to seven parishes.

The Ida Sheltering Program is separate from the FEMA housing programs, and this deadline does not affect those living in FEMA trailers.

The Governor’s Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness tracks the number of households living in the state-provided campers. As of March 9, the department counted 993 households in Terrebonne and 610 in Lafourche.

“This unique approach to non-congregate sheltering provided assistance to nearly 5,400 families following Hurricane Ida,” said Casey Tingle, director of Governor’s Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness. “We worked closely with our parish partners to identify where the travel trailers were needed and where they could be installed.”

FEMA originally reimbursed 90% of the program's costs, but in January of this year that funding ceased.

The state continued to run the program after the money ran dry to increase survivors' time to find new housing but stepped up visits from caseworkers to ensure they were making preparations to transition into more permanent housing.

As of December of last year, the program sheltered 2,020 households, a total of 3,444 people, in Terrebonne, and 780 households in Lafourche, for a total of 2,248 people.

Below is a list of numbers to assist with the transition:

  • Ida Sheltering Program staff can be reached at - (844) 268-0301
  • Terrebonne and Lafourche Parishes- The Workforce Group at 1-985-302-0135.
  • St. Charles and St. John the Baptist Parishes- Catholic Charities Archdiocese of New Orleans at 1-985-605-5846,
  • St. James and Plaquemines Parishes- Endeavors at 1-504-224-4622 for Jefferson,
  • Also, those in need of a case manager to walk them through the transition process can sign up here: https://www.getagameplan.org/resources/disaster-recovery-assistance/disaster-case-management-program/dcm-hurricane-ida/
