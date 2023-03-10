Open in App
Washington State
See more from this location?
Deseret News

Are Democrats divided over fighting crime?

By D. Hunter Schwarz,

3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1N6tYd_0lEclfv200
District of Columbia Mayor Muriel Bowser speaks on June 1, 2020, in Washington, during a news conference. Bowser and some other Democrats are not happy with President Joe Biden’s crime agenda. | Jacquelyn Martin, Associated Press

Is President Joe Biden getting tough on crime?

Biden said last week he will sign a Republican-led bill that blocks a District of Columbia law lowering some criminal penalties, and his budget, released Thursday, includes $19.4 billion to be paid out over 10 years for crime prevention strategies.

“Look, one thing that the president believes in is making sure that the streets in America and communities across the country are safe,” White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre told reporters last Thursday. “That includes D.C. That does not change.”

The D.C. bill had been vetoed by the District’s Mayor Muriel Bowser, a Democrat, but Biden’s decision to support blocking it upset some of his party, including Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez of New York, who tweeted, “This ain’t it.” Rep. Eleanor Holmes Norton, a nonvoting delegate in the House who represents D.C., said at a rally for the bill, “What is happening in Congress is undemocratic.”

The White House defended its record on crime after releasing Biden’s proposed budget, saying in a statement the administration “has taken decisive and historic action to make America’s communities safer.”

Last year, Biden signed the Bipartisan Safer Communities Act, a gun violence prevention bill that funded $2 billion for community-based violence prevention initiatives and expanded background checks to purchase a firearm for those under 21, among other measures. The White House said funding earmarked in Biden’s budget for fighting crime “builds on this progress.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2jfyMp_0lEclfv200
Evan Vucci, Associated Press

Crime is an important issue for many voters, and voters tend to be more trusting of Republicans’ handling of crime.

A Pew Research Center poll taken before last year’s midterm election found 61% of registered voters said violent crime was a very important issue when making their decision who to vote for for Congress. A 39% plurality of voters said they believe Republicans are better on solving crime compared with 30% who said Democrats, according to a Reuters/Ipsos poll released last year.

Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot lost her reelection this year to a moderate Democrat who campaigned on public safety and supporting police. New York City Mayor Eric Adams called Lightfoot’s loss “a warning sign for the country.”

“America, we have to be safe,” Adams told CNN Sunday. He called public safety “a prerequisite to prosperity.”

Related

Biden walks a fine line in his handling of crime ahead of a potential reelection campaign. During his State of the Union address, he said, “I know most cops are good, decent people. They risk their lives every time they put on that shield,” but added what happened to Tyre Nichols, a man killed by Memphis police, “happens too often.”

“We have to do better,” Biden said during his address. “Give law enforcement the training they need, hold them to higher standards, and help them succeed in keeping everyone safe.”

Biden’s record on crime includes supporting a 1994 crime bill that would later be blamed for increasing mass incarceration. Amid calls to “defund the police” during the 2020 race, Biden called for the opposite , campaigning for millions of dollars in investments for police.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Texas driver who outraged the public by abandoning German Shepherd in broad daylight is illegally in U.S. and under arrest, jail records say
Dallas, TX12 hours ago
WATCH: Rudy Giuliani Rages at Prospect of Trump Getting Indicted in Stormy Daniels Probe, Asks Why Bill Clinton Wasn’t Charged for Affair With Monica Lewinsky
New York City, NY1 day ago
I bought a puppy for hundreds of dollars – then I realized I had been duped, the picture I was sent was a red flag
Baltimore, MD16 hours ago
Florida man shoots tenant after finding him in bed with his teenage daughter
Cape Coral, FL1 day ago
Talen Horton-Tucker’s recent success could serve as a launch pad for the rest of his career
Salt Lake City, UT1 day ago
Great Salt Lake dust events, Utah ozone issues get monitoring money
Salt Lake City, UT3 days ago
Hundreds of migrants rush border in El Paso
El Paso, TX10 hours ago
Dancing queens: Utah women’s basketball team earns No. 2 seed, will host first- and second-round NCAA Tournament games
Salt Lake City, UT22 hours ago
Opinion: Why does Utah have a harder time getting snow off the roads?
Orem, UT2 days ago
Cowless milk and cheese? Tech-made fermentation process mimics natural dairy
Sandy, UT3 hours ago
Which Utah schools are playing in NIT, CBI?
Provo, UT19 hours ago
What is a sovereign citizen?
Farmington, UT3 days ago
Opinion: Utah’s new flag is an ambassador for our state
Salt Lake City, UT23 hours ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy