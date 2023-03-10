Open in App
May need paid subscription
Reuters

Soccer-Roma coach Mourinho loses appeal against two-game suspension

By Reuters,

3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1tTgLH_0lEcle2J00

March 10 (Reuters) - AS Roma coach Jose Mourinho has lost an appeal against a two- match Serie A ban for his reaction to being sent off in his side's 2-1 defeat at Cremonese in late February, the Italian Sports Court of Appeal ruled on Friday.

Mourinho who was given his marching orders by referee Marco Piccinini at the start of the second half for dissent, was fined 10,000 euros ($10,656.00) and will be suspended for Roma's matches against Sassuolo on Sunday and Lazio on March 19.

The Portuguese manager was allowed to sit in the dugout for Roma's 1-0 win over Juventus last Sunday after his ban was temporarily suspended following the appeal.

Roma are fourth in the table with 47 points, one point behind third-placed Lazio.

($1 = 0.9384 euros)

Reporting by Tommy Lund in Gdansk; Editing by Ken Ferris

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Most Popular newsMost Popular
ESPN Radio Personality Has Been Fired In Controversial Move
Syracuse, NY11 hours ago
U.S. sports broadcaster misses payment to MLB team as it nears bankruptcy, sources say
Phoenix, AZ16 hours ago
WBC roundup: Juan Soto, Dominican Republic top Nicaragua
San Diego, CA43 minutes ago
Seven of dead from San Diego boat capsizes believed to be Mexican: Mexico
San Diego, CA42 minutes ago
What it is like to scout at the NBA level for the Boston Celtics?
Boston, MA1 day ago
Pelicans vs. Thunder: How to watch live stream, TV channel, NBA start time
Oklahoma City, OK2 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy