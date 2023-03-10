Open in App
Soccer-Argentine Batista appointed Venezuela coach

3 days ago
CARACAS, March 10 (Reuters) - Argentine Fernando Batista has been named Venezuela coach after the departure of Jose Pekerman, who was in charge from November 2021, the Venezuelan Football Federation said on Friday.

The appointment comes ahead of friendly matches later this month against Saudi Arabia and Uzbekistan.

"I am here to announce who will be in charge of our national team. It will be Fernando Batista," Jorge Gimenez, president of the federation, said at a news conference.

The 52-year-old Batista, who was compatriot Pekerman's assistant, has a four-year deal so "he completes the entire World Cup cycle ... to fulfill our dream" of going to a finals.

"We are not going to accept that we continue to be seen as the Cinderella of Latin America. Venezuelan football deserves respect," Gimenez added.

"Our football still has a way to go, but our capacity, even in difficult circumstances, will be able to overcome all these obstacles."

Gimenez did not expand on the reasons for the departure of 73-year-old Pekerman, which was announced on Wednesday.

Pekerman failed to lead the nation to the World Cup in Qatar last year, finishing bottom of South American qualifying.

He previously coached Colombia from 2012 to 2018, resigning after they were knocked out of the 2018 World Cup by England via a penalty shootout in the last 16.

Venezuela have never qualified for the finals.

Reporting by Vivian Sequera; Writing by Anthony Esposito; Editing by Ken Ferris

