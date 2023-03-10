Open in App
Arizona State
See more from this location?
The Center Square

Arizona warnings continue over Mexican cartels lacing fentanyl with animal tranquilizer

By By Bethany Blankley | The Center Square contributor,

3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2aQ6SI_0lEclCW500

(The Center Square) – Mexican cartels are using Xylazine, an animal tranquilizer, as a cutting agent for fentanyl, according to a report exclusively obtained by The Center Square.

On March 3, 2023, the Arizona Counter Terrorism Information Center unclassified a Situational Awareness Bulletin prepared by the Southern Tactical Intelligence Unit, in conjunction with the Joint Strategic Analysis Unit, to make state and local law enforcement agencies aware of an emerging trend: Mexican cartels are lacing fentanyl with Xylazine.

The ACTIC report states, “On February 27, 2023, STIU received information regarding cartels using xylazine as a cutting agent for fentanyl products.”

“Unlike fentanyl, xylazine is not an opioid and does not respond to the use of naloxone (Narcan). Although it may appear ineffective in someone with both fentanyl and xylazine in their system, law enforcement or emergency personnel should utilize Narcan,” the bulletin states. Because Narcan only counters the effects of the opioid in a mixture, those poisoned by it “may require additional measures to survive,” the bulletin states.

While there is little peer-reviewed data about prior law enforcement or emergency medical personnel being exposed to xylazine, the bulletin warns first responders to “take all precautions when dealing with illicit substances or overdose victims and utilize personal protective equipment to minimize exposure.”

Xylazine is a pharmaceutical drug used for sedation, anesthesia, muscle relaxation for horses, cattle, and other non-human mammals. It isn’t a controlled substance and can only be purchased with a veterinary prescription. When purchased online in liquid or powder form, it’s “often with no association to the veterinary profession nor requirements to prove legitimate need,” the bulletin notes, citing a U.S. Drug Enforcement Agency report.

In December, the Arizona Poison System published a warning to all Arizona health-care providers “about the risks of illicit drugs, including fentanyl, being contaminated with xylazine.”

“Xylazine is a very powerful veterinary tranquilizer that has been increasingly identified as an adulterant in street drugs, and at autopsy in drug-related deaths across Arizona,” Dr. Daniel Brooks, medical director of the Banner Poison and Drug Information Center, said in a statement. “We are working with public health and safety agencies to warn Arizona healthcare providers and medical examiners about this dangerous drug.”

Pharmacist Steve Dudley, managing director of the Arizona Poison and Drug Information Center, said, “Xylazine is not routinely tested for in most healthcare settings and can even be missed at autopsy unless specific testing is ordered.”

Those who test for and detect xylazine are requested to report their findings to the Opioid Assistance and Referral Line at 888-688-4222 and to the Arizona Poison System at 1-800-222-1222.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Arizona State newsLocal Arizona State
Arizona Police Association officials react to attacks against Mesa officers
Mesa, AZ23 hours ago
A 'private dispute' may forever change Arizona water law, experts say
Glendale, AZ13 hours ago
Rent control in Arizona? Proposed laws to limit rent increases
Phoenix, AZ15 hours ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Drought improves in some areas of Southern Arizona but not all
Tucson, AZ1 day ago
Weekend wrap-up: Here are the biggest Arizona stories from March 10-12
Mesa, AZ1 day ago
California officials issue warnings about “tranq” drug on streets, Xylazine-laced fentanyl
San Diego, CA3 days ago
As Arizona looks to defund border security, cartels move smuggling efforts west
Tucson, AZ4 days ago
Running a red light in Arizona will cost you more than a fine
Mesa, AZ2 days ago
It's been 26 years since the Phoenix Lights captivated Arizonans and the nation
Phoenix, AZ22 hours ago
Last person tied to Arizona meth ring sentenced to over 5 years in prison
Phoenix, AZ3 days ago
Border Patrol agents intercept more than 160 migrants in Southern NM
El Paso, TX3 days ago
Illinois quick hits: Public corruption trial begins; guilty for deer poaching; Chicago event reschedules
Chicago, IL6 hours ago
California man is ‘the most dangerous person’ in a Michigan jail, judge says
Paw Paw, MI3 days ago
‘Great intertwined futures’: Inslee welcomes British Columbia Premier Eby to Washington
Olympia, WA3 hours ago
With the drought impacting Arizona, local farmers are doing their part to save water
Yuma, AZ3 days ago
Two lottery tickets sold across Arizona won $578,808, $115,000 this weekend
Peoria, AZ10 hours ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy