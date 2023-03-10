Open in App
Saratoga Springs, NY
NEWS10 ABC

Skidmore looks to open new tennis and wellness center

By Jessie House,

3 days ago

SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. ( NEWS10 ) — Skidmore College is hoping to soon welcome a new tennis and wellness center. The McCaffery-Wagman Tennis and Wellness Center will include indoor and outdoor tennis courts, a multi-service health and wellness center, and a fitness center that will serve the entire Skidmore community.

Skidmore grad now fashion designer returns to Saratoga

Skidmore College is looking to raise 22 million to build this facility. Within the new center will be health services, a counseling center, the department o health promotion, and other wellness services. The fitness center is proposed to be a 10,000-square-foot cardio and weight room open to all students. Additional areas will be available for other student activities. Eight new lighted outdoor tennis courts and four new indoor courts are also in anticipation, completed with new locker rooms and a team meeting room for student-athletes and others to share.

Skidmore hopes this project will open doors for everyone to pursue a positive experience with athletics and fitness. The center will honor alumnae Amy Wachenheim McCaffery ’01 and Kim Wachenheim Wagman ’88, P’15, both former student-athletes. It will be built alongside Skidmore’s existing Williamson Sports Center. The project will also be LEED-certified aligning with Skidmore’s commitment to sustainability.

