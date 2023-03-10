Open in App
Chapel Hill, NC
See more from this location?
May need paid subscription
The News & Observer

UNC basketball resigned to fact that its NCAA tournament hopes have all but faded away

By C.L. Brown,

3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=13cnXj_0lEckUPO00

North Carolina has come to that part of its season, where it seems like only divine intervention will help the Tar Heels receive an NCAA tournament bid.

The Heels missed out on a chance to notch a key win Thursday, losing to Virginia 68-59 in the ACC tournament quarterfinals. Now, the long wait for Sunday’s NCAA’s tournament selection show begins, with the Heels holding onto slim hope that they will hear their name called.

“You just gotta pray for the best,” junior guard Caleb Love said.

ESPN’s Joe Lunardi has UNC among his next four out teams. CBS Sports Jerry Palm still had the Heels listed in the first four out.

The metrics don’t offer much support for Carolina. The Heels rank 47th in the NCAA’s NET rankings after going 1-9 in Quad 1, which in theory are the toughest games. They were 6-4 in Quad 2. It’s not the only metric the selection committee uses, but it factors into decisions. There have been worse teams in the NET to make it, including Rutgers last season. The Scarlet Knights were 77th and still got an at-large bid.

Those slim hopes for the Heels are hanging partly on the fact that they did not lose any bad games. UNC (20-13) went 13-0 against teams ranked in Quads 3 and 4.

A team like Clemson that finished with the No. 3 seed in the ACC, will have to account for four losses in Quads 3 and 4, including to last-place Louisville, and Loyola-Chicago, which finished in last place in the Atlantic 10.

UNC coach Hubert Davis said he believed the league has been “undervalued,” but following the Virginia loss he also seemed resigned to accept their bleak outlook.

“I’m sad and disappointed for them that we’re in this position,” Davis said.

It used to be a team two games over .500 in the ACC, like Carolina’s 11-9 record, would surely have an at-large bid waiting. But that’s changed the past two seasons with the league taking a dip. The high-end talent has declined; the marquee non-conference victories have been few; and with it the national perception no longer leans toward giving the league’s teams the benefit of doubt.

Last season, Wake Forest and Virginia finished 13-7 and 12-8, respectively, in conference play, and neither received an NCAA bid.

The ACC ranks as the seventh-best conference this season according to Ken Pomeroy’s algorithm, falling behind the Mountain West. The Big Ten is second at KenPom.com , but the ACC did win the ACC-Big Ten Challenge. Carolina also owns wins over Ohio State and Michigan, but lost at Indiana.

“Our record may say otherwise, but this team is definitely a tournament team,” guard R.J. Davis said. “And I believe that with all my heart.”

That won’t likely be enough.

Carolina would become the first team ranked No. 1 in the preseason polls to not make the tournament since the NCAA expanded it to 64 teams in 1985.

One of the most frustrating parts of the season for forward Armando Bacot was that he didn’t even know when exactly it went wrong.

“I don’t really know,” Bacot said. “Honestly, that’s maybe a question I can answer maybe a week from now or something. It’s definitely something that we all didn’t imagine, unless we all just weren’t good enough individually.”

The question now that most players were non-committal when asked if they would play in the National Invitational Tournament if they don’t get into the NCAA.

None were adamantly against it, but many seemed to hedge toward what Bacot said.

“I’d be capable of it (playing), but interested? I don’t really know,” he said before adding, “I’m going to play if that’s what coach tell us to do, but I mean, that’s not something I want to do.”

Love was more open to the idea of the NIT if everyone else was.

“I’d want to play it because these are my guys, I obviously want to win something for this team,” Love said. “Whatever is in the best for this team, that’s what I want to do.”

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Most Popular newsMost Popular
These North Carolina college basketball teams made the NCAA Tournament
Chapel Hill, NC22 hours ago
NC State basketball players, coaches feel mile high after selection to NCAA Tournament
Raleigh, NC7 hours ago
HOF coach slams UNC's NIT decision, suggests punishment
Chapel Hill, NC8 hours ago
UNC basketball just misses NCAA Tournament, declines invitation to postseason NIT
Chapel Hill, NC1 day ago
NCAA Tournament Selection Sunday: Latest on Duke, NC State, others as 5 ACC teams make field
Durham, NC1 day ago
ACC champion Duke turns attention to NCAA tournament: ‘We’re going to be real dangerous’
Durham, NC1 day ago
Why is North Carolina not playing in NIT? Hubert Davis explains decision after NCAA Tournament snub
Chapel Hill, NC1 day ago
This Prominent ACC Team Awaits 2023 NCAA Selection Sunday Disappointment
Chapel Hill, NC1 day ago
Former Blue Devil reenters transfer portal
Durham, NC9 hours ago
Duke, NC State will dance; UNC makes history with omission from the field of 68 teams
Raleigh, NC1 day ago
Duke not returning to Greensboro for NCAA Tournament
Durham, NC1 day ago
March Madness 2023 | Here's where Duke and NC State landed on the Selection Sunday bracket, UNC out
Durham, NC10 hours ago
Duke basketball draws a No. 5 seed, will face No. 12 Oral Roberts in NCAA Tournament
Durham, NC1 day ago
Friedlander: New coach, new players, familiar result for ACC Tournament champion Duke
Greensboro, NC1 day ago
Look: Sports World Reacts To Hubert Davis' Announcement
Chapel Hill, NC1 day ago
WATCH: UVA Players React to Loss to Duke in ACC Championship Game
Charlottesville, VA1 day ago
NCAA Basketball: Duke, Arizona, Texas rise in latest top 25 power ranking
Durham, NC1 day ago
‘Disrespected’ Duke will play in ACC championship, but battle with Miami felt like it
Durham, NC2 days ago
Duke basketball closes out Miami in second half to reach ACC tournament final
Durham, NC2 days ago
NC State basketball counting on its ‘body of work’ to earn it a spot in NCAA tournament
Raleigh, NC3 days ago
ACC tournament semifinal live updates: Duke to face Virginia after Cavaliers down Clemson
Durham, NC3 days ago
Future Duke guard goes off in championship game
Durham, NC2 days ago
No sadness, no anger, but UNC basketball awash in resignation at the inevitable end
Chapel Hill, NC3 days ago
NC State basketball falls to Clemson, bows out of ACC tournament in quarterfinal loss
Raleigh, NC3 days ago
ACC tournament the biggest story in Greensboro. There’s barely a hometown paper left to cover it
Greensboro, NC2 days ago
Photos: Duke defeats Virginia to win the 2023 ACC Men’s Basketball Tournament championship
Durham, NC1 day ago
UNC and NC State didn’t deliver, but Greensboro did on a night that felt like old times
Greensboro, NC3 days ago
ACC tournament’s strangest night comes full circle for many, exactly three years later
Greensboro, NC4 days ago
Duke reaches a new level against Pitt, and may still have others to achieve
Durham, NC4 days ago
Photos: Duke defeats Miami in the 2023 ACC Men’s Basketball Tournament
Durham, NC3 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy