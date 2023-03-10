Kentucky reports record General Fund revenues for February

(The Center Square) – Kentucky state government revenues set another record last month. That’s according to a release from the Office of the State Budget Director.

The state reported $1.08 billion in General Fund receipts for February. Not only was that an 11.4% increase from February 2022’s total, but it was also the largest amount received in any February.

February’s increase was driven primarily by an 18.1% jump in sales and use taxes from February 2022. The state collected $474.4 million in those taxes last month.

Collections of individual income taxes fell slightly, from $490.8 million in February 2022 to $482.2 million last month. However, that was due to the state processing nearly $21 million more refunds this year than last.

Income tax withholdings increased by 2.4% from year-to-year. Kentucky received $567.6 million, a roughly $13.3 million increase even though the tax rate was cut from 5% last year to 4.5% this year.

State property taxes also grew by 11.7% to $42.2 million.

“Broadly-based revenue growth is indicative of an economy with a vibrant business community, strong wage gains for Kentucky households, and a confident consumer economy,” State Budget Director John Hicks said in a statement.

The consistent month-to-month gains reported by the state have already led to budget forecasters revising their projections for the fiscal year. Even with that revision, Kentucky could withstand a revenue drop by 1.7% over the next four months and still hit the target for the fiscal year.

In speaking to reporters, Gov. Andy Beshear said Kentucky’s economic hot streak means the four largest budget surpluses in the state’s history.

“We’re setting state revenue records every single month, which gave us that room to provide a tax cut for our families,” Beshear said.

That tone seemed in contrast to comments the governor made less than a month ago when he signed House Bill 1 into law. That bill officially dropped the 2023 personal income tax rate from 5% to 4.5% and cut the 2024 tax rate to 4%. When he signed the bill into law, Beshear said he feared some “long-term repercussions” about the tax cuts and preferred other ways to help taxpayers.

Last year, Beshear vetoed House Bill 8, the bill that set the stage for the tax cuts. However, with the Republican supermajorities in each chamber, the General Assembly was easily able to override the governor’s decision.

Kentucky also reported $133.1 million in state Road Fund receipts, an increase of 1.3% from February 2022.