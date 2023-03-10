Better to be safe than sorry! Vampire slaying kit including Bible and pistol goes up for auction

A Victorian 'vampire slaying kit' containing a wooden stake and Holy Water could fetch up to £6,000 at auction.

The box including tools to fight the living dead originally belonged to a priest living in Wollas Hall in Worcestershire during the late 1800s.

The collection comes housed in a custom-made box and includes a crucifix, Holy Water, bibles and a wooden stake.

The defence kit is expected to sell for between £4,000 to £6,000 when it goes under the hammer at East Bristol Auctions on March 24.

Auctioneer Andrew Stowe said: 'It was likely kept as a curio than for actual use, but nevertheless goes to illustrate the genuine fear that everyday folk had of "the unknown".

'I guess this kit is the ultimate example of 'better safe than sorry!'

The vampire myth was at its peak in the late 19th century as several famous books - including Bram Stoker's hit Dracula - were published during this period.

These works, alongside traditional folklore, provided detailed accounts of how someone could identify and defend themselves from the creatures - including using religious icons, crucifixes, bibles and garlic.

The kit offered for auction also includes a mirror, rosary beads and a small pocket pistol.

Mr Stowe added: 'It's certainly a fascinating piece of history and definitely not something one expects to see all too often. If any vampires should descend upon our saleroom - we're well prepared.'