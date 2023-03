A property in Sewickley Heights totaling over 10 acres in size is currently for sale for $5.25 million.

The property is located at 52 Timberhill Dr. It includes a six-bedroom, 11-bathroom home. The property is listed with Molly Howard of Howard Hanna Real Estate Services.

The home was built in 2002. It is located close to the Village of Sewickley.

Read more at Pittsburgh Business Times .

