Louisiana Comic Con coming to the Cajundome this weekend

LAFAYETTE, La. ( KLFY ) — If you see people around the Cajundome dressed as their favorite comic book, video game or science fiction characters, don’t be alarmed.

The Louisiana Comic Con takes over the dome this weekend, with special guests and lots to do.

Actor Ron Perlman, star of the TV series “Beauty and the Beast” and “Hellboy” movie series, heads a lineup of pop-culture familiar names .

Lafayette-based comic-book artists Rob Guillory and Kody Chamberlain will be on hand, as well as Star Wars puppeteer David Barclay (who brought both Yoda and Jabba the Hutt to cinematic life), wrestlers-turned-actors Kevin Nash and Mick Foley, horror-movie actor Kane Hodder, Tyler Johnston, known to TV viewers as Stuart from “Letterkenny,” and many more.

There will also be contests for cosplayers, spaces for board and video gaming, both tournaments and free play, and autograph and photo opportunities with the many guests.

The main hall will be open from 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Saturday and 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Sunday.

For tickets and more information, go to louisianacomiccon.com .

